A South African woman was overjoyed with her Uber Eats delivery rider being local on TikTok

Her post came just after South Africa’s 30 June deadline for undocumented foreigners to leave the country

Mzansi users flooded the comments, saying they were excited to finally see local drivers on the road

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Screenshots taken from the clip. Images: Lulwazi

Source: TikTok

Local rider excites Mzansi online

South African motivational speaker Lulwazi shared a TikTok video on 30 June 2026, hyping her Uber Eats delivery rider for being South African. The rider is Xhosa and from the Eastern Cape. It is unclear exactly where the video was filmed.

The Uber Eats sector has long been dominated by foreign nationals, some documented and some not. That made spotting a South African rider a rare sight for many watching the clip. The video landed on the same day anti-illegal immigration groups had set as their deadline for undocumented foreigners to leave South Africa.

Deadline sparks fresh reactions

Movements like Operation Dudula and March and March had pushed the 30 June date for weeks. Thousands of foreign nationals left the country ahead of the deadline, while others sheltered at consulates and repatriation centres. Government officials have repeatedly said the deadline was not official and was set by activist groups.

The video quickly gained traction, with many South Africans saying they hoped to see more local faces in the delivery industry. Social media users reacted with excitement in the comments section.

Many commenters called for people to start tipping local drivers when they get the chance. Others said they were finally starting to see opportunities open up for South Africans. Some users linked the moment to the broader immigration debate playing out across the country.

President Cyril Ramaphosa has condemned attacks on foreign nationals while acknowledging concerns about undocumented migration. For now, Lulwazi’s video remains a small but talked-about moment in a tense national conversation.

Watch the video below:

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Source: Briefly News