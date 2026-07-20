Chinese car brand launches electric SUV version of popular petrol model in SA

Chery’s JAECOO is bringing its first fully electric SUV to South Africa, with the J5 BEV now available for pre-orders from R549,000

The new electric SUV can travel up to 402km on a single charge, with early buyers getting extras like a home charger

Drivers are being warned to check if their Range Rover or BMW models are part of recent safety recalls

South Africa's latest electric SUV is now available for pre-order. Images: JAECOO South Africa

Source: Facebook

Chery Group's JAECOO brand has opened pre-orders for its first fully electric vehicle in South Africa. The JAECOO J5 BEV enters the market at R549,000, placing it among the most affordable electric crossover SUVs currently available in the country.

The J5 BEV closely resembles its petrol sibling, the JAECOO J5 ICE, in design, with the main visual difference being a smaller front grille for improved aerodynamic efficiency. It is powered by a single electric motor producing 155kW and 288Nm of torque, with a 0–100km/h time of around 7.7 seconds. Its 58.9kWh battery delivers a WLTP-rated range of up to 402km per charge. Owners can charge the vehicle at home using an 11kW AC charger in roughly six hours, or use a 130kW DC fast charger to top up from 30% to 80% in approximately 28 minutes.

Experience the OMODA & JAECOO SHS Range

JAECOO allows customers to test drive vehicles to see how their Super Hybrid System enhances everyday driving. The complete SHS range is now available at OMODA & JAECOO Sandton, Melrose Arch, and Northcliff.

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Source: Briefly News