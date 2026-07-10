BMW South Africa issued a safety recall for nearly 11,000 vehicles, including the 3 Series, 4 Series, 5 Series, 7 Series, X3 and X4 models

The affected vehicles may develop a short circuit in the starter motor, which could cause smoke or local overheating

Owners of affected BMW models can take their vehicles to any authorised BMW dealership for a free inspection and repair

PAY ATTENTION: You can now search for all your favourite news and topics on Briefly News.

BMW has issued a safety recall. Image: @picture alliance

Source: Getty Images

The National Consumer Commission (NCC) has alerted South African motorists to a safety recall affecting close to 11,000 BMW vehicles currently on local roads.

TopAuto reported on 10 July 2026 that BMW South Africa notified the NCC of the recall, which covers a range of popular models: the 3 Series, 4 Series, 5 Series, and 7 Series sedans, as well as the X3 and X4 SUVs. All affected units were sold in South Africa from 2016 onwards.

What is causing the problem

BMW said a production-related issue with the Pinion Starter could cause the engine to become difficult or impossible to start over time. The fault could also lead to a short circuit, causing the starter to overheat and potentially produce visible smoke. Owners have been advised not to leave affected vehicles unattended immediately after starting the engine until repairs are completed.

PAY ATTENTION: Briefly News is now on YouTube! Check out our interviews on Briefly TV Life now!

Owners should take their vehicles to the nearest dealership to get it checked out. Image: @Witthaya Prasongsin

Source: Getty Images

What BMW owners should do now

The NCC has advised affected BMW owners to stop using the Remote Engine Start feature and contact their nearest authorised dealership to book a free inspection and repair.

What are technical updates?

Technical updates are proactive improvements issued by BMW to address specific concerns, enhance vehicle performance or improve safety. They may include replacing parts, updating software or making other modifications. BMW says these updates help ensure its vehicles remain safe, reliable and perform at their best.

Read the full TopAuto report here:

More Briefly News Stories on vehicles

The National Consumer Commission recalled certain Range Rover models in South Africa over a safety defect that could increase the risk of a crash, urging affected owners to have their vehicles inspected and repaired.

Heavy security vehicles were spotted in the Johannesburg CBD ahead of the planned 30 June shutdown, as authorities prepared for possible unrest and increased public safety measures.

Toyota recalled 1,846 Land Cruiser LC300 vehicles in South Africa after identifying a transmission fault that could pose a safety risk, urging affected owners to book their vehicles for repairs.

Source: Briefly News