South Africa's new AARTO traffic fine system officially kicked off in 62 municipalities on 1 July 2026

Experts at Fines SA warned that a phased rollout means two different fine systems will operate simultaneously on SA roads

Watchdog organisation OUTA raised serious concerns about the Post Office's ability to reliably deliver traffic notices

PAY ATTENTION: You can now search for all your favourite news and topics on Briefly News.

Experts concerned about implementation process. Image: @Zinyange Auntony

Source: Getty Images

South Africa's long-awaited traffic fine overhaul is now a reality, but experts are urging motorists not to be caught off guard by a system that is more complicated than most people realise.

The Administrative Adjudication of Road Traffic Offences, better known as AARTO, began its national rollout on 1 July 2026, after President Cyril Ramaphosa signed off on the proclamation on 29 June 2026. The system, which was first introduced in 1998 in Johannesburg and Pretoria in 2008, is now expanding beyond those cities for the first time.

Organisations question post office's ability to do their job. Image: @Emmanuel Croset

Source: Getty Images

Concerns over the rollout

OUTA and SALGA have raised concerns about the AARTO rollout, questioning whether the Post Office can reliably deliver traffic notices through SMS and email. OUTA warned that problems with proof of delivery and outdated information could leave motorists unaware of fines, while SALGA’s court bid to delay the system was dismissed due to a lack of urgency.

For now, South African motorists are being urged to update their contact details, monitor their mail closely and take every fine notice seriously, whatever system it comes from.

Two systems running at once

According to FineSA, the AARTO rollout will happen in phases, meaning drivers may deal with both the old traffic fine system and the new AARTO rules at the same time. FinesSA warns motorists not to ignore any notices, as unpaid fines could lead to serious consequences, while repeated offences under AARTO can add demerit points and eventually result in licence suspension.

Read the full Mybroadband report here:

Briefly News previously reported that millions of South African motorists would be affected by the rollout of the Administrative Adjudication of Road Traffic Offences (AARTO) system from July. The changes expand the system to more municipalities, introducing stricter traffic enforcement measures, while the planned demerit points system could eventually lead to licence suspensions for repeat offenders.

More Briely News on South African roads

Briefly News previously reported that a video of a SAPS van swerving between lanes and overtaking vehicles sparked debate among South Africans, with many questioning whether the officer was breaking road rules.

Briefly News previously reported that a viral video showed three men allegedly attempting to hijack a Range Rover in broad daylight while the vehicle was stuck in traffic in Johannesburg.

Briefly News previously reported that a road rage incident at an Engen garage, where a truck driver repeatedly rammed a VW that had blocked his exit, sparked debate among South Africans over who was at fault.

Source: Briefly News