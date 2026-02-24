A shocking confrontation turned into a demolition derby after a truck driver was trapped in his parking spot at an Engen garage

The clip shared on Facebook captured the truck driver repeatedly slamming into a VW that had blocked his path, and finally pushing it out of the way to escape

Social media users were left divided, with many blaming the VW driver for starting the confrontation in the first place

A tense stand-off at an unspecified Engen garage turned into a scene of chaos.

A video shared online showed the moment an angry VW driver blocked a mini truck at an Engen garage. Image: Tshepo Malakapato Lucky

Source: Facebook

The clip was shared on Facebook by Tshepo Malakapato Lucky on February 23, 2026, showing the angry driver parking his car behind the mini truck and approaching him.

Sensing immediate trouble as the VW driver and his other men approached, the truck driver did not wait to find out their intentions. He immediately reversed, slamming into the car parked behind him.

The truck driver slams into a VW car

The man in Facebook user Tshepo Malakapato Lucky's video was shocked by the driver's aggression and stood, watching him continuously bump his car. The truck driver did not stop until he had shifted his car far enough to create a gap, at which point he sped away from the scene.

Watch the Facebook reel below:

SA weighs in on the road rage

The post gained massive traction online, sparking a heated debate over who was at fault. Many viewers felt the VW driver was in the wrong for instigating the situation by blocking the truck's exit. Some admitted they were confused by the car owner’s reaction, noting they would have moved the car after the first bump. One user who mentioned that she did not have a license shared that she hoped to avoid such confrontation incidents once she started driving.

The creator’s video showed the mini truck driver bumping the car until he had enough space to speed off. Image: Tshepo Malakapato Lucky

Source: Facebook

User @Eva Elizabeth said:

"They blocked him and were ready to attack. He was scared for his life."

User @Liezel Meintjies asked:

"After the first hit, I would have moved my car. What did he get out of this now🙆?"

User @Nãrços D Pãblø II commented:

"Bro was ☝one of those stubborn backseat boys who always cause trouble for no reason at school 😂."

User @Nirveni Autar asked:

"Why didnt the guy just move his car?"

User @Mbali Qwabe shared:

"I don't have a license, and when I do, I hope that I don't park my car where I shouldn't 😭."

User @Matloa Oj said:

"The danger of causing drama."

