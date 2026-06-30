Phindile Gwala supports calls for undocumented immigrants to leave South Africa amid anti-immigration marches

Her stance raises eyebrows due to her marriage to Congolese-born model Armando Ngandu

Social media reactions highlight mixed opinions on Gwala's views and her relationship status

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Phindile Gwala's message about anti-illegal immigrants got side-eyed. Image: phindilegwala_official

Source: Instagram

Former Muvhango actress Phindile Gwala raised eyebrows on social media after sharing a message in support of calls for undocumented immigrants to leave South Africa. Her post has South Africans giving her the side-eye, considering that she was married to Armando Ngandu, who was born in the Democratic Republic of the Congo.

As anti-illegal immigration marches took place across South Africa on Tuesday, 30 June 2026, many supporters who were unable to attend the demonstrations voiced their views online. Phindile Gwala was among those who publicly weighed in, sharing a message expressing her support for the campaign calling for undocumented immigrants to leave the country.

Phindile Gwala supports anti-illegal immigrant marches

Taking to her Instagram stories, Phindile Gwala pushed back against the narrative that South Africans are xenophobic. She called on all illegal, criminal immigrants to leave South Africa. The post read:

“South Africans are known for their warmth, resilience, and hospitality. We welcome people from all walks of life and believe in supporting one another. At the same time, we stand firmly against crime and violence, regardless of who commits it. Together, we are committed to building a safer, stronger, and greater South Africa for everyone. All illegal, criminal immigrants must just go.”

X (Twitter) user @Cebe_Lihle23 took a screenshot of Phindile Gwala’s Instagram story and reshared it on the microblogging platform. The post was captioned:

“Phindile Gwala, who is married to a foreign national, speaks out on illegal foreigners. She wants them to go!”

See the post below:

SA reacts after Phindile Gwala supports national shutdown

The post sparked a flurry of reactions. Phindile Gwala’s remarks raised questions about her marriage. At the time of writing, it is unclear whether Phindile Gwala is still married to Armando Ngandu.

Here are some of the comments:

@teffo_ME claimed:

“She is married to a legal foreigner.”

@MaureenMuc69191 alleged:

“They keep saying that but in actuality, they mean all immigrants except the ones they are married to.”

@lil_diamondr said:

“Mabahambe vele her marrying a foreigner doesn't mean she can't speak up.”

@townxipclownza speculated:

“Trouble in paradise; he might have cheated with his own.”

@Melo_Malebo argued:

“She’s absolutely right. The issue isn’t nationality; it’s people who break the law. Fortunately, her husband is in the country legally.”

@lettymavuso57 said:

“I don’t think they’re still together. I think they separated in 2024.”

Mzansi reacted to Phindile Gwala's message about the national shutdown. Image: phindilegwala_official

Source: Instagram

Phindile Gwala and Armando Ngandu stun on Heritage Day

Meanwhile, the last time Phindile Gwala and Armando Ngandu were publicly spotted together was in 2024 when they stunned in matching Heritage Day outfits, as reported by Briefly News.

Mzansi had quite a lot to say about the couple's outfits, but many are curious about Ngandu's heritage.

Source: Briefly News