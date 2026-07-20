President Cyril Ramaphosa sent a message of support to Andy Burnham after he was appointed UK Prime Minister

Ramaphosa highlighted the UK's position as one of South Africa's top 5 export markets and a key trade partner

Burnham, aged 56, became the sixth prime minister to enter Downing Street in the last 10 years

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Cyril Ramaphosa (left) and Andy Burnham (right). Images: Alishia Abodunde and Waldo Swiegers

Source: Getty Images

SOUTH AFRICA - President Cyril Ramaphosa has extended his congratulations to Andy Burnham following the Labour politician's appointment as the United Kingdom's new Prime Minister.

Burnham, 56, was formally appointed on Monday after meeting King Charles III at Buckingham Palace. The king accepted the resignation of outgoing Prime Minister Keir Starmer before inviting Burnham to form the next government. Starmer, who addressed the public outside Downing Street before departing, said his two years in office had left Britain in a stronger position.

Ramaphosa expressed enthusiasm about what the new leadership could mean for ties between South Africa and the UK.

"I look forward to working closely with Andy Burnham as the new Prime Minister of the United Kingdom, to maintain the best of our bilateral relations and expand the partnership between our two nations," the president wrote.

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SA-UK trade ties in focus

Ramaphosa also used the moment to highlight the economic weight of the relationship between the two countries. He pointed out that the UK ranks among South Africa's top five export markets and that South Africa holds a place in the UK's top 30 trading partners.

He described the UK as a trade partner that sustains opportunities for South African enterprises and said he hoped the new administration would build on those foundations.

"I wish the new PM well in leading the United Kingdom and contributing to a better world," Ramaphosa added.

Burnham becomes the sixth person to walk through the door of 10 Downing Street in the past decade, taking over at a time when both the UK and South Africa are navigating shifting global trade relationships.

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Source: Briefly News