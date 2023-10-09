President Cyril Ramaphosa congratulated DJ Black Coffee on his historic performance at Madison Square Garden in New York City

Ramaphosa praised Black Coffee for promoting South African talent on the global stage, expressing pride in the achievement

Some South Africans, however, used the opportunity to criticize the president, citing issues like load shedding and poor governance in their comments on his social media post

President Cyril Ramaphosa has taken to his verified social media page to show some love to DJ Black Coffee following his historic show at the Madison Square Garden in New York City.

President Ramaphosa has congratulated DJ Black Coffee following his Madison Square Garden performance. Image: GIANLUIGI GUERCIA/AFP via Getty Images and Darren Stewart/Gallo Images via Getty Images

Cyril Ramaphosa showers DJ Black Coffee with praise

DJ Black Coffee is undeniably one of South Africa's biggest exports. The star has been flying the country's flag high and setting the bar very high for those following in his footsteps.

The Grammy-Award-winning producer left South Africans beaming with pride after his recent historic show at the Madison Square Garden in New York City. The President of South Africa Cyril Ramaphosa congratulated DJ Black Coffee on the big achievement. Taking to his Twitter page, President Ramaphosa wrote:

"Congratulations to Black Coffee for being the first South African DJ to perform at Madison Square Garden in New York City, USA to a sold-out show this past Saturday. South African artists continue to distinguish themselves and promoting our talents on the global stage. We thank you for flying the National Flag! "

Mzansi blasts President Ramaphosa after his post

President Ramaphosa is not the only one proud of DJ Black Coffee. Many South Africans took to the comments section to share reactions. Some also took the opportunity to call out President Ramaphosa over poor governance.

@Ndi_Muvenda_said:

"Congratulations to Grootman but we couldn't watch his show due to Network resulting from loadshedding."

@Thapz__ wrote:

"Unfortunately loadshedding made it impossible for us to watch this. Wena Oom Cyril how was the network on your side?"

@GUMANI7sabbath7 noted:

"It must be hard to be President Ramaphosa, with everyone taking their frustrations on the president's account."

@_simplyenny added;

"As South Africans, we are proud of DJ Black Coffee 's successful career "

Drake shows love to DJ Black Coffee after playing Massive during Madison Square show

In more entertainment news, Briefly News reported that what DJ Black Coffee did at Madison Square Garden on Saturday, 7 October, will forever be goated, especially when Drake showered him with love.

A video of Drake losing his mind when his song aMassive comes up the Madison Square Garden mix and gives the Garden of Eden hitmaker a long embrace.

