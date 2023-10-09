Black Coffee recently performed at New York's Madison Square Garden

The DJ received praise for his historical feat from celebs as well as Minister of Sports, Arts and Culture Zizi Kodwa

The minister received backlash from online users for not helping grow the South African entertainment industry

Zizi Kodwa was criticised for not growing the local entertainment industry after he congratulated Black Coffee for his Madison Square Garden event. Images: X, zizikodwa and Instagram, realblackcoffee

Minister of Sports, Arts and Culture Zizi Kodwa recently congratulated Black Coffee on making history with his Madison Square Garden debut. The star was showered with praise from fans and industry-mates alike who were inspired by the monumental feat.

The Minister was blasted for his lack of efforts in helping South African entertainers who have had to fend for themselves.

Zizi Kodwa congratulates Black Coffee on MSG show

In a recent Twitter (X) post, Minister of Sports, Arts and Culture, Zizi Kodwa congratulated Black Coffee on his Madison Square Garden debut.

The monumental show took place on 7 October and was said to have sold out just weeks prior:

"History was made at Madison Square Garden. Filled to capacity, people came from all over the United States to watch a South African headlining the famed venue."

He went on:

"This is historic @RealBlackCoffee. You make the country incredibly proud!"

Mzansi drags Zizi Kodwa for not helping SA entertainers

Online users weren't pleased and called the Minister out for his lack of efforts to help grow the South African entertainment industry:

bonga59 said:

"And Black Coffee did this all by himself through hard work and determination!"

Primovikanto12 responded:

"Tomorrow You will be sponsoring him with our tax money as well."

__navybaby asked:

"Shocked you didn’t take a free flight to USA. Aren’t the springboks nearly banned because of your doping act?"

Majocci posted:

"Yeah, you guys always want to be associated with the success of ordinary South Africans after the fact."

KhumaloFk added:

"Our skhothane minister."

SA stars head to New York to support Black Coffee

In a recent report, Briefly News caught online reactions to MacG, Oskido, and Tbo Touch living it up in New York where they went to support Black Coffee for his Madison Square Garden show.

The history-making event was a source of pride for many South Africans who praised Black Coffee for continuing to fly the South African flag high.

Ahead of the event, the Superman hitmaker was shown love by DJ Sabby, Carpo, and more who said the DJ's strides were inspiring.

