Pictures from Loyiso MacDonald's magazine shoot resurfaced online, showing him in brightly coloured kilts

A troll on X questioned why nobody said anything about the actor wearing a skirt, prompting a cheeky response from Loyiso

Fans rallied behind the Inimba star, defending the looks as high fashion and rooted in both Scottish and Xhosa menswear tradition

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Loyiso Macdonald's photos wearing a kilt ignited a firestorm of reactions online. Images: loymacdonald

Source: Instagram

Veteran South African actor Loyiso MacDonald found himself at the centre of a social media storm this week, and his response could not have been more unbothered. Old photographs from a fashion editorial featuring the star in bold, brightly-coloured kilts began circulating widely on X on 17 July 2026, drawing a wave of reactions ranging from admiration to outright confusion.

The images originated from a digital cover shoot for S. Magazine, published in October 2024, where MacDonald modelled a menswear collection showcased at SA Fashion Week. The pieces came from design houses Floyd Avenue Apparel, Alca and Ephymol, each known for pushing the boundaries of traditional masculine silhouettes.

When one X user stirred the pot with the remark, "You all saw Loyiso MacDonald wearing a dress, and just kept quiet?", the Inimba actor was ready with a response that was equal parts witty and dismissive: "What will they say?"

That single reply seemed to capture exactly where MacDonald stood on the matter; thoroughly unrattled.

See Loyiso MacDonald's pictures below.

Mzansi defends MacDonald's fashion moment

His fans were quick to back him up, schooling the critics with a mix of fashion history and cultural context.

ermiasby said:

"What are we supposed to say? This is a Scottish attire, and he is a Xhosa dyan!"

AdvKindness admired Loyiso MacDonald:

"Nothing is hotter than a man who's confident in his masculinity."

MaDhlomo_ reacted:

"In big 2026, we still don't understand high fashion?"

LoraSedio posted:

"I can tell by this tweet you don't know much about the history of Fashion & skirts that are designed for menswear. Also, the traditional Xhosa attire for men is a skirt."

Fans admired Loyiso MacDonald's boldness while defending him against fashion critics. Image: loymacdonald

Source: Instagram

DJ Zinhle's bold style receives mixed reactions

In an earlier report, Briefly News shared online reactions to DJ Zinhle's latest, edgy outfit.

The DJ and businesswoman's outfit choice was met with mixed reactions from fans as well as critics who did not hold back.

Source: Briefly News