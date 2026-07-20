DJ Zinhle turned heads when she shared a bold outfit featuring low-rise jeans, belly chains and chunky jewellery

The post was meant to promote her new perfume, Zazi, but her experimental style stole all the attention online

Mzansi was split, with some fans gushing over her look while others felt she was trying too hard to pull it off

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DJ Zinhle’s latest trendy outfit was met with mixed reactions online. Image: djzinhle

Source: Instagram

DJ Zinhle is no stranger to making headlines with her fashion choices, and her latest look has got social media buzzing again. The serial entrepreneur and DJ stepped out on 18 July 2026 wearing low-rise oversized jeans, a sweatshirt, belly chains and chunky Era chains, completing the ensemble with a wig from her own Hair Majesty brand.

The outfit reveal was originally posted to promote her new fragrance, Zazi, but her striking style quickly overshadowed the actual product.

Zinhle has been leaning into an edgier aesthetic in recent times, often pairing dark clothing with bold jewellery and flaunting a whole lot of skin, and this look was no different.

See DJ Zinhle's outfit below.

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Fans gush over DJ Zinhle's bold look

Not everyone was focused on the perfume, and the compliments came pouring in.

NomceboMasilel2 was full of praise:

"Can we talk about how good DJ Zinhle looks? The hair, the vibe, everything."

glamfika added:

"I love her body, man, it looks so gorgeous."

annaletswalo506 brought some wholesome energy:

"Life begins at 40, love it for her. She's so gorgeous!"

While several fans admired DJ Zinhle's bold fashion sense, critics claimed she was too old for that style. Image: djzinhle

Source: Instagram

Not every corner of the internet was as enthusiastic, though.

MbadiweSin79342 did not hold back:

"DJ Zinhle is so old for this style."

LadyLuh24 shared a similar sentiment:

"It's as though she is trying too hard to be a cool kid."

nomandlabobo went further, drawing comparisons to Zinhle's bestie, Moozlie:

"She dresses like Nomuzi, and this style only suits Nomuzi. She's just forcing it."

At 40, Zinhle continues to use fashion as a form of self-expression, and if the reaction online is anything to go by, she certainly knows how to keep people talking.

Cassper Nyovest defends his outfit choices

In an earlier report, Briefly News shared online reactions to Cassper Nyovest's outfit choice for a recent performance.

The rapper was dragged to hell and back on social media, with several users saying he was too old for that kind of style, and his response to the criticism ignited a debate.

Source: Briefly News