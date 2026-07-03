Cassper Nyovest, who is widely regarded as one of the most successful artists in South Africa, faced online backlash on X (Twitter) on 2 July 2026 for sagging his baggy jeans

Defending his style, Cassper Nyovest quickly snapped back at critics by comparing EVISU jeans to Uzzi clothing

Public opinions on Cassper's fashion are split between admiration and disapproval, with many arguing the musician is too old for sagging fashion

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Cassper Nyovest defended himself against online harassment. Photos: @Cassper Nyovest/Instagram, Earl Gibson III/Getty Images

Source: UGC

Cassper Nyovest faces style backlash and defends himself

On 2 July 2026, veteran South African rapper and songwriter Cassper Nyovest posted a series of photos to his social media. On his official X(Twitter), he captioned the post:

“One of my favorite recent fits. Might start dress like this more often. Mara now I can’t dance with the butters on.”

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A X (Twitter) user with the handle @blackmamba_nam commented on Cassper's picture and wrote:

“I really don’t know why a grown [redacted] man will wear like this, try this at embongweni correctional facility.”

More comments criticising Cassper's fashion style flooded the post. Being no stranger to online criticism, especially regarding Malawian roots, Nyovest snapped back.

Cassper Nyovest's defence

Cassper was quick to defend his dressing style by directing a tweet at @blackmamba_nam:

“Respectfully my dawg, you wear Uzzi and I wear EVISU jeans. There’s no way you’re gonna understand me. We are just not the same.”

Cassper Nyovest has no problem snapping back at critics. Photos: @casspernyovest

Source: Twitter

Public reactions to Cassper's style

While many loved Cassper's sense of style, some criticised it. For example, @MafiosShonhiwa commented:

“I think you an unc now let's dress mature and let the kids dressing be for the kids hey, no hate intended im a real fan but just saying.”

@lainethepope took into account Cassper's age of 35 and wrote:

“Sagging is so not it, especially for someone Casper's age.”

@FullBagOfSauce also pointed out his age:

“Cass come on man pull the pants up you almost 50 brother.”

@Hlela_Lulubel did not take into account the brands:

“Whether it’s EVISU jeans or whatever, just pull up your pants..umdala for saggy jeans”

Cassper Nyovest defended his fashion style on X(Twitter) Photos: @casspernyovest

Source: Twitter

Prince Kaybee reignited the Cassper Nyovest beef

Cassper often finds himself entangled in disagreements. After years of beef with Prince Kaybee, they landed on Mzansi's radar once more.

The two stars are known for not being the best of friends, often taking digs at one another. The tensions built as social media erupted after Prince Kaybee took a shot at Cassper Nyovest.

Cassper Nyovest mocked Nigerian Bafana predictions

In more updates about Cassper on Briefly News, the businessman left social media users in stitches after digging up an old prediction from a Nigerian football fan who was convinced Bafana Bafana would crash out.

The rapper pinned a tweet containing one of the predictions and responded with a hilarious video of himself laughing.

The clip quickly gained traction as fans joined him in calling out the users who had confidently dismissed South Africa's chances. Many joked that the prediction aged badly, while others posted even more examples of Nigerians who predicted Bafana would not win.

Source: Briefly News