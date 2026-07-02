Sizwe Dhlomo questions Major-General Khan's condition following his shooting just before the Madlanga Commission inquiry

Social media reactions reveal public skepticism about the circumstances surrounding Khan's shooting and injuries

Major-General Khan underwent emergency surgery after being shot in Houghton, raising questions about his recovery

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Sizwe Dhlomo reacted to reports that Feroz Khan was unconscious and nonverbal following a shooting incident. Image: pinkykhoabane/X, kaya959/Instagram

Source: UGC

Popular broadcaster Sizwe Dhlomo has weighed in on reports that Crime Intelligence deputy head Major-General Feroz Khan is unconscious and unable to speak following a recent shooting. His comments came as public attention remains focused on Khan's condition ahead of his expected appearance before the Madlanga Commission of Inquiry.

Major-General Khan was shot on the night of Sunday, 28 June 2026, just days before he was due to be questioned by the commission. He was expected to answer questions about his alleged role in the controversial 2021 Aeroton drug bust and his reported WhatsApp communications with Mohammadh Sayed, the chief operating officer of Adriano Mazzotti's cigarette manufacturing company, Carnilinx.

Sizwe Dhlomo questions Feroz Khan's reported condition

According to a News24 report published on Wednesday, 1 July 2026, Khan's lawyer, Zubair Khan, told the Madlanga Commission that the senior police officer remains unconscious and nonverbal at Netcare Milpark Hospital. The lawyer also invited members of the commission to visit Khan in hospital.

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As South Africans reacted to the update, Sizwe Dhlomo questioned whether Khan's reported condition aligned with the injuries that he had reportedly suffered during the shooting. The post was captioned:

“From a leg wound!?”

See the post below:

SA reacts to Sizwe Dhlomo's question

Dhlomo's post sparked debate, with social media users sharing different theories and opinions about Khan's condition.

Here are some of the comments:

@sipho28825 said:

“Yes, they said he is sedated or something like that.”

@Lucky_Zitha_ joked:

“They must tickle him when they get there.”

@marvelmistyk suggested:

“What we need verified is whether the bullet that apparently lodged near his spine has been removed or not. If not, why not? Are there no specialist surgeons who can remove it or is it a strategic decision not to do so?”

@BrendaWardle remarked:

“Can't shake the feeling that something is brewing behind the scenes. This will not end well.”

@Kapiyana_68 asked:

“How did he get a wound on his legs while driving? Did they not say the car didn't have bullet holes unless I did not read the news properly (I stand to be corrected).”

@MrorMsdrunkard commented:

“What I like is they are proceeding on Friday without him. After they are done, he can be charged and locked again and this time with no bail.”

Mzansi responded to Sizwe Dhlomo about Feroz Khan's condition. Image: Jim Spellman

Source: Getty Images

What injuries did Feroz Khan sustain?

Khan was shot at around 23:00 on 3rd Avenue in Houghton when gunmen in a white Mercedes-Benz ambushed him. Khan was found by a passerby hanging out of the Suzuki Baleno he was driving, and Khan indicated he had been shot in the abdomen.

Khan’s lawyer, Kylen Ghirao, confirmed to News24 on Monday, 29 June 2026, that a bullet penetrated his abdomen and he had to undergo emergency surgery.

Mbuyiseni Ndlozi mentioned in Khan's leaked chats

Meanwhile, Briefly News previously reported that African Renaissance Podcast host Mbuyiseni Ndlozi was mocked after explosive WhatsApp messages between EFF president Julius Malema and Feroz Khan were made public.

The messages suggested that Ndlozi worked on Parliamentary questions targeting Bheki Cele with Khan.

Source: Briefly News