The Economic Freedom Fighters responded to claims that Julius Malema single-handedly stopped Major General Feroz Khan from testifying

uMkhonto weSizwe Party Member of Parliament, Vusi Shongwe, made the allegations during his testimony before the Madlanga Commission

South Africans took to social media to weigh in on Shongwe's claims and the EFF’s Deputy Secretary General's response to them

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The EFF's Leigh-Ann Mathys has responded to claims made about Julius Malema regarding Major General Feroz Khan. Image: Economic Freedom Fighters﻿/ News24/7.com

Source: Facebook

Byron Pillay, a Briefly News journalist, has dedicated a decade to reporting on the South African political landscape, crime, and social issues. He worked as a newspaper journalist for 10 years before transitioning to online.

WESTERN CAPE – The Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) has rejected claims that EFF president Julius Malema personally prevented Major General Feroz Khan from appearing before the Ad Hoc Committee.

The claims were made by uMkhonto weSizwe (MK) Party member, Vusi Shongwe, who testified before the Madlanga Commission of Inquiry that Malema alone had influenced all ten members of the Committee to block Khan's testimony.

Shongwe's assertion was made in the context of the commission's broader probe into police corruption and alleged cartel infiltration within South Africa's criminal justice system. But the EFF’s Deputy Secretary General, Leigh-Ann Mathys, has hit back at the claims during an Ad Hoc Committee meeting on 1 July 2026.

The Commander-in-Chief of the Red Berets has already been linked to General Khan following an affidavit before the Madlanga Commission.

The uMkhonto weSizwe Party's Vusi Shongwe claimed that Julius Malema blocked General Feroz Khan from testifying before the Ad Hoc Committee. Image: Kwaggafontein News

Source: Facebook

EFF disputes Shongwe's version of events

Speaking during the sitting, Mathys argued that the decision not to call Khan was a collective one made by the committee as a whole, not the result of pressure from any single individual or party.

"It can't be that we go and we say one person influenced a decision of 10 members of this committee. It's bringing the committee into disrepute," she said.

She added that the EFF had, on previous occasions, lobbied for committee decisions that were ultimately not adopted, including an attempt to open a case after a witness whom the party believed had committed perjury testified before the committee. In those instances, the party did not publicly attribute the outcome to any one member.

Mathys also called on the committee to receive formal submissions listing all witnesses who had implicated Khan during proceedings, suggesting that further deliberation was needed before any final judgement could be made about his exclusion.

She noted that, to the EFF's understanding, it was Lieutenant General Mkhwanazi himself who had raised Khan's name in connection with a drug bust and subsequently cleared him, with nothing further emerging from that.

"If there was and we missed it, let's submit it," she said.

South Africans react on social media

The video drew significant attention on X, with users divided over the committee's conduct and Shongwe's claims.

@TooGooD_101 wrote:

"We are singling this out because we now know that the member (Malema) has a personal/business relationship with the witness and that member didn't disclose that when he proposed that the witness should not testify."

@Asanda1520974 said:

"Thank you, DSG, for raising this matter because that liar Shongwe is the one who met Khan and his boss. The chair must deal with him. He must apologise to the committee."

@Boitume96777718 commented:

"For the fact that the Ad Hoc is selective about who to call and not, it shows how weak it is. We rather trust our solid Madlanga, not politicians."

@sc_syd added:

"The 'Honourable' Shongwe's skeletons will come to the fore soon. Let's observe the space. Kuningi kwaMadlanga."

@Segafi1 suggested:

" The Madlanga Commission should open a criminal case against that Shongwe guy for lying under oath."

Police recover handwritten note at crime scene

In a related article, it was also reported that new details emerged following the shooting of General Khan in Houghton.

Briefly News reported that a police report into the matter confirmed that the general was struck by two bullets, with one lodged in his spine.

Investigators also recovered key items at the scene, including a handwritten note allegedly implicating two police generals.

Source: Briefly News