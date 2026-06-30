MK Party spokesperson Vusi Shongwe told the Madlanga Commission that there was alleged pushback when Major-General Feroz Khan’s name was raised for possible testimony before Parliament’s Ad Hoc Committee.

Shongwe claimed EFF leader Julius Malema opposed the move to have Khan summoned, despite some members supporting his appearance as a witness

He said the dispute over Khan’s proposed testimony raised questions for him at the time, prompting further scrutiny of the matter

MK Party MP Vusi Shongwe (left) and EFF President Julius Malema (right). Images: @Abramjee/X and Per-Anders Pettersson

Source: Getty Images

SOUTH AFRICA - Julius Malema and Major-General Feroz Khan were at the centre of claims made at the Madlanga Commission on Monday, 30 June 2026, where MK Party spokesperson Vusi Shongwe testified that there was resistance to calls for Khan to appear before Parliament’s Ad Hoc Committee.

Shongwe told the commission that EFF leader Malema allegedly pushed back against proposals to summon Khan as a witness, despite arguments from other committee members supporting his appearance. He said the dispute over Khan’s name raised questions for him at the time.

Shongwe testifies on why Khan was not asked to appear in Parliament

According to Shongwe, there was a heated exchange when Khan’s name was raised before the committee.

He alleged that while some members supported summoning Khan, Malema opposed the move, raising questions about why there was resistance to his appearance before the committee.

"The other parties in particular Honourable Malema pushed back and said that there is need to call Khan," he said.

Shongwe further claimed that MK Party MP David Skosana supported calls for Khan to be summoned, providing what he described as supporting evidence for the proposal.

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Shongwe summoned to meeting with Khan

Shongwe also revisited earlier testimony he gave to Parliament’s Ad Hoc Committee, where he said he was invited to a meeting in Durban.

He alleged that during that meeting, Major-General Feroz Khan joined via video call, after which he was reportedly asked to step back from pursuing certain lines of inquiry..

Shongwe added that his suspicions were also influenced by reports and “corridor talk,” as well as Khan’s reported attendance at an EFF gala dinner, which he suggested raised questions about possible links.

The Madlanga Commission is expected to continue hearing testimony as it examines the broader allegations raised during parliamentary proceedings and related investigations.

Whatsapp messages allegedly confirm Malema-Khan ties

The Malema- Khan link had previously appeared after a Madlanga Commission affidavit was made public that allegedly leaked Whatsapp messages that confirmed a relationship between the two. According to excerpts from an affidavit, a message linked to Malema, who was referred to as "Juju", was allegedly forwarded by businessman Mohamed Sayed to Major-General Khan on 15 June 2021. The message reportedly requested information about a complainant in a the VBS case wherein several EFF members were implicated.in Sandton.

Major-General Feroz Khan. Image:@AdvobarryRoux/X

Source: Twitter

Shongwe grills Khumalo

Briefly News reported that Vusi Shongwe turned up the heat on SAPS Crime Intelligence boss Lieutenant-General Dumisani Khumalo, demanding answers on why no arrests have been made despite what he described as growing evidence of criminality linked to the now-disbanded Political Killings Task Team (PKTT). Appearing before an Ad Hoc committee on 15 January 2026, Khumalo faced pointed questions from Shongwe, who zeroed in on two names that continue to dominate the controversy: Head of the NPA’s Investigating Directorate Against Corruption (IDAC), Advocate Andrea Johnson, and suspended Deputy National Police Commissioner Lieutenant-General Shadrack Sibiya.

Source: Briefly News