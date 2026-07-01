Fikile Mbalula weighed in on Jacob Zuma's recent visit to a Hindu temple in Haridwar, India, where he met with Ajay Gupta

Zuma, the leader of the uMkhonto weSizwe (MK) Party, also described Gupta as a 'brother and friend' during the trip

The visit drew sharp criticism from opposition parties and civil society groups, as Gupta remains a fugitive

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Fikile Mbalula criticised Jacob Zuma over his visit to India. Image: Per-Anders Pettersson/ @BonaMag (X)

Source: Getty Images

Byron Pillay, a Briefly News journalist, has dedicated a decade to reporting on the South African political landscape, crime, and social issues. He worked as a newspaper journalist for 10 years before transitioning to online.

GAUTENG - African National Congress (ANC) Secretary General Fikile Mbalula has publicly condemned former president Jacob Zuma following his visit to India.

The uMkhonto weSizwe (MK) Party leader visited Indian, where he was photographed alongside Ajay Gupta, one of the Gupta brothers, who remain wanted on corruption-related charges in South Africa.

The visit took place on or around 30 June to 1 July 2026, with Zuma attending a Hindu temple in Haridwar, where he received spiritual blessings. South Africa's High Commissioner to India, Anil Sooklal, was also present, a detail that drew immediate criticism from opposition parties.

In videos circulating on social media, Zuma referred to Gupta as a "brother and friend." His ally and MK Party spokesperson, Mzwanele Manyi, confirmed the trip was private but declined to elaborate further on the matter.

Jacob Zuma was photographed in India along with Ajay Gupta. Image: @TheTruthPanther

Source: Twitter

Mbalula calls out Zuma on social media

Taking to X, Mbalula did not hold back in his criticism of the former State president.

"Gedleyihlekisa went to go and meet with the Guptas, who are fugitives of the law in South Africa. Spitting in the face of our law enforcement agencies. Instead of partying up a storm with runaway criminals, Jacob Zuma should inform the government where these people are who almost collapsed and captured our State," he wrote.

The Gupta family, who are of Indian origin, rose to prominence during Zuma's presidency between 2009 and 2018. They were accused of exerting undue influence over cabinet appointments, state contracts and government enterprises.

The allegations were documented in extensive detail. The brothers fled South Africa in 2018 and have not been extradited despite ongoing efforts by authorities.

South Africans react to Mbalula's comments

Social media users weighed in on Mbalula’s comments, sharing mixed reactions to them.

@SARedTape noted:

“After you protected him by calling a swimming pool a fire pool.”

@Paige50251119 stated:

“Eish, you have sleepless nights because of President Zuma. Go arrest them ke Fikzo.”

@TebogoK13 asked:

“Mxm, why do you criticise Zuma and Ajay’s friendship, but not Cyril and Johann Rupert? Sies.”

@MamajaneJr said:

“You didn't say anything about President and Wicknell Chivayo, who is under investigation for money laundering.”

@StHonorable added:

“It's the same person whom you defended since 2006. Now that he's showing flames, you expect us to condemn him.”

Zuma breaks silence after India visit

Briefly News reported that Zuma defended his visit to India and meeting with the Gupta family.

Zuma also weighed in on the allegations made against the brothers, saying they were targeted.

The former State president also provided more details about his friendship with Ajay Gupta.

Source: Briefly News