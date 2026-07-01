Jacob Zuma defends the Gupta family during a visit to India amid extradition efforts

Zuma dismisses corruption allegations, claiming political targeting by South African authorities

Concerns arise over Zuma's potential financial ties to the Gupta family for political funding

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Jacob Zuma defended his visit to India, where he met with Ajay Gupta. Image: Rajesh Jantilal/ AFP via Getty Images

Source: Getty Images

INDIA— Former president Jacob Zuma openly defended the controversial Gupta family during a private visit to India, defying South Africa’s ongoing judicial efforts to extradite the fugitive brothers. His comments follow a highly reported public appearance alongside corruption-accused Ajay Gupta at a Hindu temple in Uttarakhand.

According to state capture reports, South Africa has repeatedly attempted to extradite the Gupta brothers to face severe charges of fraud, bribery, and money laundering. The controversial family fled to the United Arab Emirates in 2018 after Zuma left office, and despite the UAE rejecting a formal extradition request on legal technicalities, the National Prosecuting Authority continues to pursue the high-profile criminal case actively.

Jacob Zuma reunites with Ajay Gupta

Zuma told Indian media reporters in Haridwar that South African authorities targeted the family simply because they opposed the work he did with them. He described Ajay Gupta as his brother and friend, stating that the local government elections would be successful due to the inspiration and spiritual power he received during this specific trip.

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Political analysts note that the uMkhonto weSizwe Party (MK Party) refused to comment on the private travel arrangements details. They suggest the visit signals that old relations persist, raising concerns that Zuma might be seeking financial backing from the Guptas to fund the MK Party's upcoming election campaigns. The Zondo Commission previously concluded that the family exerted extraordinary influence over state procurement and cabinet appointments during Zuma's presidency.

Source: Briefly News