Jacob Zuma’s Ashram Visit With Fugitive Ajay Gupta Sparks Scrutiny From South Africans
- Jacob Zuma’s reported visit to India alongside fugitive businessman Ajay Gupta has sparked widespread public reaction in South Africa
- Indian media reports said Zuma was accompanied by SA High Commissioner Anil Sooklal and MK Party member Mzwanele Manyi during the trip
- The visit has drawn scrutiny amid Zuma’s remarks about his political comeback ambitions, and his association with the Guptas
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SOUTH AFRICA - South Africans have strongly reacted to emerging reports that former president Jacob Zuma visited fugitive businessman Ajay Gupta during a trip to India, with the visit reportedly taking place at a temple in Haridwar.
According to Indian media reports, Zuma was accompanied by South Africa’s High Commissioner to India, Anil Sooklal, as well as Gupta and uMkhonto weSizwe (MK) Party member Mzwanele Manyi.
The reports further claim that Ajay Gupta is a disciple at the ashram connected to the temple visited by Zuma.
Zuma speaks about his visit to Indian media
Speaking to reporters during the visit, Zuma said he had travelled to India to see his “brother and friend,” adding that the individual had been in South Africa for a long time before being “forced out of the country.”
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“That was an unfortunate thing,” Zuma reportedly said.
Zuma also said he was told about a “leader and man of God” connected to the temple, which led to his decision to visit. He added that his trip was partly motivated by personal and political considerations as he prepares for upcoming elections in South Africa.
“I had been part of the leading of the country at some point, they put me aside. I realised they were messing up the country and not pushing it forward, so I decided to retake the lead,” he reportedly said.
Zuma's hopes to win the elections
Zuma further suggested confidence in his political future, claiming he believes he could win elections, saying: “I feel I am going to win the elections because the people of God have been with me.”
He also stated that he spent around two days with the “man of God” at the temple, adding that the encounter had a personal impact on him.
“I think he has given me some power and I should take my people where they are supposed to be,” Zuma said.
The reports have sparked widespread discussion on social media, with South Africans questioning the implications of Zuma’s association with Ajay Gupta, a figure long linked to state capture allegations in the country.
Jacob Zuma slams ANC
In related news, uMKhonto weSizwe (MK) Party president Jacob Zuma accused the African National Congress (ANC) of trying to gatekeep the legacy of anti-apartheid activist Solomon Mahlangu and other anti-apartheid activists. Zuma, who launched the MK Party in December 2024, said that as Mahlangu’s former commander, he had the right to celebrate him. He remarked that the Mkhonto Wesizwe (MK) trained Mahlangu, worked with him and sent him home to fight.
Zuma wants to take control of the ANC
Briefly News also reported that Jacob Zuma said that he was willing to take the African National Congress (ANC) to court to restore his membership. He expressed a desire to take control of it and absorb it into his party, the uMkhonto weSizwe (MK) Party. Zuma said that he could not abandon the ANC and expressed his desire to lead the party he led as its president. Zuma’s membership was cancelled, and he was expelled in 2024 after he launched the uMkhonto weSizwe Party on 16 December 2023.
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Source: Briefly News
Mbalenhle Butale (Current Affairs writer) Mbalenhle Butale is a current affairs reportet at Briefly News (joined in 2025). She has over five years newsroom experience. Butale worked at Caxton News as a local reporter as well as reporting on science and technology focused news under SAASTA. With a strong background in research, interviewing and storytelling, she produces accurate, balanced and engaging content across print, digital and social platforms. Email: mbalenhle.butale@briefly.co.za