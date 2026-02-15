The president of the uMkhonto weSizwe (MK) Party, Jacob Zuma, said he still considers himself a member of the African National Congress (ANC)

He spoke at a recent book launch event, where he expressed that he was prepared to fight to regain his ANC membership

South Africans accused him of being deluded, as his membership was cancelled in 2024, and he has failed in every attempt to overturn his expulsion

PAY ATTENTION: You can now search for all your favourite news and topics on Briefly News.

Tebogo Mokwena, affiliated with Briefly News, covered local and international politics, political analysis, and interviews in South Africa for Daily Sun and Vutivi Business News during his 10 years of experience.

MK Party president Jacob Zuma will never stop loving the ANC. Image: @uMkhontoweSizwex

Source: Twitter

INANDA, KWAZULU-NATAL — Former President Jacob Zuma said that he was willing to take the African National Congress (ANC) to court to restore his membership. He expressed a desire to take control of it and absorb it into his party, the uMkhonto weSizwe (MK) Party.

According to SABC News, Zuma attended the launch of a book detailing the life of his first wife, Sizakele Khumalo-Zuma, in Inanda, KwaZulu-Natal, on 13 February 2026. Zuma spoke at the event and said that he could not abandon the ANC and expressed his desire to lead the party he led as its president. Zuma’s membership was cancelled, and he was expelled in 2024 after he launched the uMkhonto weSizwe Party on 16 December 2023.

Zuma discusses ANC membership

Zuma observed that his ANC membership card will remain, and it will not be erased. Zuma, a former Head of State, added that he was prepared to sell cattle to mount a legal battle to reclaim his ANC membership. He praised the party’s former leaders and considered himself honoured to be part of that list of leaders whom he called honest.

Zuma pointed out that he could not abandon them and pretend that the leaders did not influence him. He clarified that he would not work for the current leadership of the party, led by President Cyril Ramaphosa.

A look at Zuma’s suspension and expulsion

The ANC summoned Zuma to a disciplinary hearing, which was held on 17 July 2024 after the 2024 general elections. The hearing took place after Zuma was suspended in 2023 for launching another party while he was still a member of the ANC. His party won a third of the votes and became the official opposition in Parliament.

Following the hearing, Zuma was expelled on 28 July for collaborating with the MK Party. He was found guilty of prejudicing the integrity of the ANC and was given 21 days to appeal. His appeal was unsuccessful. The party accused Zuma of tainting its image after he sided with the MK Party. He was also accused of contradicting the ANC’s aims, policies, and objectives.

Jacob Zuma was shown the door, but he refuses to let go of his love for the ANC. Image: Rajesh Jantilal/AFP via Getty Images

Source: Getty Images

South Africans laugh at Zuma

Witty jokes and spicy roasting were the order of the day in the comment section, where some accused him of being deluded and others outright called him mad.

Renny Honeys said:

“If madness were a person.”

Pappa Wawagp remarked:

“If orchestrating confusion were a person.”

Greatman Alex theorised:

“Zuma is just trying to show the world that he’s still alive and kicking. Otherwise, he knows that what he is fighting for can’t be achieved.”

Surprise King observed:

“I think Zuma’s fight to keep his ANC membership is seen as part of a larger strategy to regain influence within the party and potentially pave the way for a coalition government with his new party, uMkhonto weSizwe (MKP).”

Cleo Clio Mto was sarcastic:

“It’s possible. When I was in school, I argued with the teacher that 1x3 is the same as 3x1 until the doctor gave me tablets for pain.”

Fikile Mbalula calls Zuma out for ANC membership fight

In a related article, Briefly News reported that the ANC’s Secretary-General, Fikile Mbalula, lashed out at Zuma’s attempts to be reinstated as an ANC member. He called him a ridiculous old man after Zuma launched a fresh appeal in early 2025.

Mbalula said that Zuma is a mischievous, uncouth, and ridiculous old man who thrives on disunity for his self-interests. He also remarked that the days of Zuma misleading the people were numbered.

Source: Briefly News