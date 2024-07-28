Former President and MK Party leader Jacob Zuma has been expelled from the African National Congress

The ANC’s National Disciplinary Committee reportedly found Zuma guilty of prejudicing the integrity of the party by collaborating with the MK Party

Msholozi was given 21 days to appeal the expulsion judgment with the ANC’s National Committee of Appeal

MK leader Jacob Zuma has three weeks to appeal his expulsion from the ANC. Images: Per-Anders Pettersson.

Former President and MK Party leader Jacob Zuma has been expelled from the African National Congress.

Msholozi given 21 days to appeal

According to SABC News, the ANC’s National Disciplinary Committee found Zuma guilty of prejudicing the party's integrity by collaborating with the MK Party. The former ruling party said Zuma’s decision to side with the MK Party and become its leader tainted the party's image and contradicted the ANC’s aims, policies and objectives.

Msholozi was given 21 days to appeal the judgment with the ANC’s National Committee of Appeal.

Mzansi weighs in

Many netizens were indifferent to the news of Msholozi’s expulsion from the ANC, and some explained that Zuma’s actions showed that he had long removed himself from the former liberation movement.

@LungeloGumede_ pondered:

“I wonder who needs who more, Zuma or the ANC?”

@Yolanda17188 said:

“Zuma expelled himself from the ANC a long time ago.”

@SekaliThabang added:

“Who cares? The man showed the ANC middle finger a long time ago 🤣🤣”

@CuthLefe50831 commented:

“He was really expelled with dignity. Anyone else acting like him would have long been expelled without any fuss or waste of time. History will judge the ANC favourably for its patience. After all, we're talking about a veteran hero of the struggle and a former President gone rogue.”

@Sir_Mthi stated:

“Joke of the year.”

MK Party could expel more members

In related Briefly News, the MK Party said more members could be expelled.

The party's spokesperson, Nhlamulo Ndhlela, spoke after the MKP axed its co-founder, Jabulani Khumalo and other members.

Ndhlela said the party would continue to kick members out for working with external forces to destabilise the organisation.

