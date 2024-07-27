The Economic Freedom Fighters said his party would continue fighting for the insourcing of municipal workers

Party leader Julius Malema made the statement during his speech at the Red Berets’ 11th-anniversary celebrations in the Northern Cape

Malema reiterated that his party would make sure that the dignity of the country’s municipal workers was restored

The Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) would continue fighting for the insourcing of municipal workers in Johannesburg, Tshwane and Nelson Mandela Bay.

Red Berets vows to restore workers' dignity

Party leader Julius Malema made the statement on 27 July 2024 during his speech at the Red Berets’ 11th anniversary celebrations in Kimberley, Northern Cape.

Malema said his party would make sure that the dignity of the country’s municipal workers was restored:

"We fought for the insourcing of workers in all universities and tertiary institutions. People are being hired, getting promotions and pension funds because of the EFF."

According to EWN, contract workers in the country’s metros, who previously demanded to be absorbed as permanent state employees, threatened to down tools.

EFF fans voice frustration with subpar broadcast quality

Many EFF supporters who were watching the event from home complained about breaks in transmission and the broadcast quality.

@Khobi136 said:

“People who are watching @SABCNews and @Newzroom405, No live broadcasting of #EFF11thAnniversayRally.”

@Zegreat1 pointed out:

“Once CIC started to talk about Cecil John Rhodes...Newsroom Africa stopped live coverage...We see you @Newzroom405.”

@0731093725ludwe suggested:

“I think fighters; we must take a stand and stop paying this TV License; the is something wrong with this SABC; why they don't show us the EFF Anniversary?”

just_junior007 asked:

“Can someone let them know about poor sound?”

@angie43639902 stated:

“EFF NC has done well in elections.”

