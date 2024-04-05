The Economic Freedom Fighters' Commander-in-Chief, Julius Malema, quelled rumours that he was against Naledi Chirwa

This was after Chirwa made a public apology to the EFF after she could not attend Parliament

Malema said that the EFF is still grooming Chirwa to be a leader, and she has potential within the party structures

Julius Malema put rumours that the Red Berets are sidelining Naledi Chirwa to rest. Images: Gianluigi Guercia/AFP via Getty Images and Kirsty O'Connor/PA Images via Getty Images

Source: Getty Images

JOHANNESBURG – The Economic Freedom Fighters leader, Julius Malema, put to rest any notion that the Red Berets have their guns out for Naledi Chirwa. Malema curtly addressed the rumours that he was oppressing Chirwa.

Malema talks about Chirwa

Professor JJ Tabane was interviewing Malema on his "Frank Dialogue" podcast. @jenna_original shared a clip of the interview on her X account. In the clip, Tabane asks Malema about the Chirwa saga, which created a social media uproar after she posted a public apology to the EFF. Many in the country slammed the party and accused them of forcing Chirwa to pen the apology.

Malema roasts feminists

In response, Malema slammed feminists and criticised them without mentioning anyone in particular. He also responded to claims that EFF was sidelining her after Chirwa was dropped to the bottom of the list of EFF candidates.

“There are 100 women on that list. You don’t see them. You don’t talk about them, and you want to pretend you’re talking for women when you’re talking for an individual. You just became a convenient feminist now.”

He asked why people were not talking about EFF MPs Veronica Mente, Omphile Maotwe and Poppy Mailola, who are also on the list. He said the political party was grooming Chirwa to become one of the country's next leaders and called the furore surrounding her public apology a non-existent crisis.

“Naledi has huge potential. We are bringing her up, we are grooming her, and we cannot say we want to destroy a person and still have her on the list.”

Watch the video here:

South Africans comment on Malema's words

A few netizens shared their thoughts on what Malema said.

Big_Cres Sedutla said:

“Naledi was punished for her public apology. Malema showed his minions that anyone who brings disruption in his party will be dealt with harshly.”

Bomboh_N said:

“That list is not everything. She can still serve in her province if EFF gets into a coalition.”

Kobe said:

“The thing about CiC is you will go at him guns blazing, and he will just simply paralyse you with one sentence.”

