Major-General Feroz Khan was shot in Houghton, Johannesburg, and was rushed to hospital in a critical condition

The shooting happened just days before Khan is due to testify before the Madlanga Commission over allegations of corruption and the contents of his seized electronic devices.

Police have not yet revealed the motive for the attack, while uncertainty remains over whether Khan will still appear before the commission

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Major-General Feroz Khan was shot in Houghton. Images: @ZizinjaAbelungu/X and @ewnreporter

Source: Twitter

SOUTH AFRICA - Major-General Feroz Khan, the deputy head of Crime Intelligence, was shot in Houghton, Johannesburg, on Sunday, 28 June 2026.

The senior police officer was reportedly shot around 11 pm and was rushed to the hospital in a critical condition after the shooting on Third Avenue.

Media reports confirm shooting of General Khan

Crime journalist Yusuf Abramjee confirmed the incident on social media, saying Khan was shot had been taken to hospital while fighting for his life.

According to reports on the ground, two casings have allegedly been found and Khan was allegedly hit in lower body. At the time of publication, police had not yet released details about the motive for the shooting or whether any suspects had been arrested.

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The shooting comes just days before Khan is due to appear before the Madlanga Commission of Inquiry. The commission has summoned him to testify from 1 July 2026, with his appearance expected to continue over several days.

Khan under scrutiny for corruption

Khan has been under intense scrutiny after his name was mentioned in testimony relating to alleged corruption within the South African Police Service. The commission believes electronic devices seized from him during an earlier investigation contain information that is central to its probe.

Earlier this month, Khan withdrew urgent court applications that sought to prevent the commission and the SAPS from accessing the seized devices. The commission previously authorised police to examine the electronic equipment, arguing that the material could assist investigators in uncovering the truth behind the allegations being investigated.

His legal efforts suffered another setback in May when the Gauteng High Court struck his urgent application off the roll. Khan had asked the court to order the return of the devices seized during his arrest, but the court did not grant the relief he sought.

This is a developing story.

Source: Briefly News