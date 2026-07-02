Musician Prince Kaybee and rapper Cassper Nyovest have landed on Mzansi's radar once more, following their beef

The two stars are known for not being the best of friends, often taking slight digs at one another on social media

Fans reacted to Prince Kaybee reigniting their beef, saying the rapper blocked him on X

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Prince Kaybee revealed that Cassper Nyovest blocked him on social media following their beef. Image: princekaybeesa, casspernyovest

Source: Instagram

Social media erupted after Prince Kaybee took a shot at rapper Cassper Nyovest on X (formerly Twitter).

This follows years of disagreement between the musicians, which resulted in the Wajelwa hitmaker being blocked by the Mama I Made It rapper.

Prince Kaybee reignites Cassper beef?

Cassper and Prince Kaybee's tension nearly resulted in a boxing match in the ring, with either party daring the other. Prince even gave Cass a nickname, Shot Pan, poking fun at his height.

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This time, their feud started when @sizwefaithsitho trolled some of the ladies who advised Cristiano Ronaldo's fiance Georgina, to end things because he was not serious about marrying her.

A video of her getting inside his private jet from Miami to Toronto for the Portugal vs. Croatia game at the FIFA World Cup 2026 set the internet on fire.

"One girl on X from Free State Qwa-Qwa was advising Georgina to leave Ronaldo because he is not marrying her."

Cassper joined in on the fun, saying that the same lady is probably dating a Kabelo. Many people saw this as a direct dig because Kaybee's real name is Kabelo. The jokes came flying, but Cassper quickly clarified what he meant by his post, saying it was not meant to diss Kaybee.

"Mxm, le starta engwe man. I always say random names, I said MC Mkhize the other day and Sipho. Chill," he said.

Prince Kaybee trollled Cassper Nyovest, who hit back. Image: princekaybeesa, casspernyovest

Source: Twitter

Still, that was not enough to convince Kaybee that this was not a direct diss towards him. Responding to X user @theonly_yvk, who said Kaybee is the only man named Kabelo in the Free State, he said the rapper blocked him.

He threw a shot at Cass, saying he is busy working hard in the gym just to look like him.

"That blocked me, I can’t even respond, tell him I’d like to gym with him seeing that he is trying to look like me," he dissed.

Catching the shade, Cassper said Prince Kaybee is all tough online, but he chickened out when it was time for them to go inside the boxing ring.

"Another big fan of mine. A tough guy on twitter who said he wanted to get in a ring and fight and made all the excuses in the world to get out the fight cause he knows ima whoop his behind. If he feels like he strong and fit. Let’s run it. I would gladly school him."

Check out Cass's X post below:

Prince says AKA was a better rapper

In more Prince and Cassper updates from Briefly News, Prince took an unprovoked shot at Cassper, saying AKA was a better rapper than him.

The social media user said that they had been in denial that the late AKA was better than the Kusho Bani rapper.

Source: Briefly News