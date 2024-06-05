House DJ and producer Prince Kaybee recently took a jab at hip hop rapper Cassper Nyovest

A video of the star calling Cassper Sasko Sam during his podcast interview with L-Tido circulated on social media

Many netizens on social media shared their reactions to what Prince Kaybee said about the Doc Shebeleza hitmaker

Once again, controversial DJ and producer Prince Kaybee had something to say about another celeb.

Prince Kaybee takes a jab at Cassper Nyovest

South African House DJ Prince Kaybee has made headlines once again after he was accused by the former Idols SA star Bothlale of stealing his song.

Recently, the star took a Jab at rapper Cassper Nyovest during his sit-down interview with L-Tido on his podcast. The star referred to Mufasa as a very short man and said he looked like Sasko Sam.

The video of the Charlotte hitmaker was posted by the news and gossip page MDNews on their Twitter (X) page.

The video was captioned:

“Prince Kaybee: Cassper Nyovest is too short, he look like Sasko Sam.”

See the post below:

Netizens react to Prince Kaybee’s diss

Many netizens reacted to the DJ’s jab at Cassper Nyovest. See some of the comments below:

@Miz_Ruraltarain wrote:

"Prince Kaybee annoys me though."

@bydega_ commented:

"How many people are annoyed by this guy to be honest."

@__ThapeloM responded:

"He's fighting everyone in the industry."

@DonaldMakhasane replied:

"This one loves provoking people."

@Nkosi_Shebi mentioned:

"Prince Kaybee really enjoys taking shots at Mr Ponytail."

@leko__shoba said:

"Prince Kaybee likes violence imagine Sasko Sam."

@__T_touch commented:

"What did Cassper do to this guy?"

@therealxolo wrote:

"Yoh no respect for short gents."

