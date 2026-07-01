Nefisa Mkhabela and Thato Dithebe React to The End of 'House of Zwide's Neo and Ona
- Fan-favourite actor Thato Dithebe, who played Neo on House of Zwide, recently bid farewell to the fashion TV show
- Dithebe's on-screen love interest, Nefisa Mkhabela, commented on his social media post on Sunday, 28 June 2026
- House of Zwide fans reacted to Dithebe's post and Mkhabela's comment
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Talented actor Thato Dithebe, who played Nefisa Mkhabela's love interest, recently took to social media to thank House of Zwide fans for watching the show.
Dithebe, who starred opposite Mduduzi Mabaso as Msizi, portrayed the role of Ona's lover, Neo, on the cancelled TV show.
The former Champions actor bid farewell to his House of Zwide character on his Instagram account on Sunday, 28 June 2026.
"When this love story kicked off about 4 years ago, I said, “Let’s give them a love story to believe in,” and Twin said, “Bet!” And what a ride it’s been! Forever my favourite dance partner! It’s been a pleasure waking up every day for 5 years to play alongside you, Ms. Mkhabela. Go take over the world, niggalam! ❤️🌍 @nefisatarisca_," said Dithebe.
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The actor also thanked Mzansi for supporting their storyline and said he only realised towards the end how much viewers believed in their story,
"One day, I’ll speak on how @kagisoyabakwena, @lwimaster, and @warrenmasemola changed my life! It’s hard to put it into words. Get a little too emotional even thinking about it 😅 MaGrootman aka 4L. Dankie bo Pa!," said the star.
Dithebe's on-screen lover, Nefisa Mkhabela, replied: "@presidentthato, my leader, thank you so so much for making it so easy and safe for me to fall into your arms while playing. You are such a talent, it’s so inspiring. Thank you for making every scene memorable for the past 5 years. I can’t wait to see you on every big screen there is. Take over the world, Twin!🥺❤️ love you long time 🤝🎬."
https://www.instagram.com/reels/DaFLW01N8q7/
House of Zwide fans react to Dithebe's post
Certified.kiari_ said:
"Even in real life, keep that girl man👏❤️."
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Jst_mphilee replied:
"Please take the love story to the real world now.🥹Don’t let it end😭❤️🩹."
Kagisoyabakwena commented:
"I can’t wait for the world to fully experience the amazing person you are, on and off the screen 🫡❤️❤️❤️."
Lingad_07 responded:
"Take care of her even after the show, she is a rare gem ❤️❤️❤️.... You guys are so good on screen, your acting skills are something else. The chemistry between you guys is so natural every time you are on set together🔥🔥🔥😍😍😍.. Wish you the best in all your endeavors."
_Refilwetsatsi said:
"The way he looks at her!! Agg man 🙂↔️🥺."
House of Zwide's Thato reacts to photos with Nefisa at Wanda and Shalate's wedding
In more entertainment news, Briefly News previously reported that House of Zwide actors Thato Dithebe and Nefisa Mkhabela caused a buzz online when they attended Shalate Sekhabi and Wanda Zuma's wedding together.
A photo of Dithebe holding Mkhabela had fans of the show convinced that the pair are an item in real life.
Dithebe commented on Mkhabela's photos on social media on Wednesday, 6 May 2026.
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Source: Briefly News
Rae Seleme (Entertainment editor) Rae Seleme is a seasoned entertainment writer who kickstarted her writing career on TVSA. She has published articles on Iharare, ZAlebs, The South African before joining Briefly News. Rae obtained her BA Media Studies degree at the University of Limpopo, a copywriting postgraduate diploma from AAA School of Advertising and a PGCE at Unisa. Email: contact@briefly.co.za