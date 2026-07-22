The self-proclaimed millionaire who insulted a BMW dealership security guard was spotted shopping at a Tembisa Shoprite store

A TikTok video showed him waiting calmly as a guard checked his till slip before he left the shop

He greeted the security guard politely, a moment that left South Africans stunned given his earlier viral behaviour

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Screenshots taken from the sighting of the BMW driver. Images: @cutty.kutlwano

Source: TikTok

The self-proclaimed millionaire from the viral BMW dealership video is back outside after being spotted at a Shoprite in Tembisa, Gauteng. A TikTok video posted on 21 July 2026 shows him leaving the store with minimal items at Phumulani Mall. The clip has stirred fresh reactions from South Africans who remember his earlier outburst at a security guard.

TikTok user @cutty.kutlwano filmed the man inside the Shoprite store at Phumulani Mall. The footage caught him waiting patiently as a guard checked his till slip. That simple moment surprised many, given his recent history with security staff.

Humble moment at the tills

In the clip, the man stood near the exit holding a yellow Shoprite packet. A security guard checked his receipt against his items before letting him pass. He appeared relaxed throughout and even greeted the guard before walking out.

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Many viewers said his calm conduct contrasted with the BMW dealership footage. In that earlier clip, he mocked a guard for asking where he was heading. The video went viral and sparked heavy backlash against him online. He later apologised publicly, though many South Africans doubted his sincerity. Just days after that apology, he was filmed in an alleged road rage incident.

The Shoprite sighting shared by @cutty.kutlwano has now added another twist to his ongoing saga. Commenters questioned why a self-proclaimed millionaire was possibly buying discounted grocery items. Some joked that his usual store, Woolworths, may have been closed.

Watch the TikTok video below:

More stories involving the BMW "millionaire"

Briefly News previously reported that the self-proclaimed millionaire who went viral for berating a BMW Kempton Park security guard was caught in a second incident just days later.

previously reported that the self-proclaimed millionaire who went viral for berating a BMW Kempton Park security guard was caught in a second incident just days later. A man went viral after a heated confrontation with a security guard at a BMW dealership, and it left the guard visibly humiliated.

Following the viral real-life confrontation at a Kempton Park BMW dealership, TikTok creator @majabulile produced a skit recreating the infamous classist meltdown.

Source: Briefly News