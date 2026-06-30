Joost van der Westhuizen’s son Jordan spent quality time with his mother, Amor Vittone, in Johannesburg

The model and footballer has recently drawn attention from fans because of his striking resemblance to the late Springboks legend

Amor Vittone’s post sparked a conversation among followers about her personal life and engagement

The son of the late Springboks legend Joost van der Westhuizen, Jordan, spent quality time with his singer mother, Amor Vittone, in Johannesburg in a heartwarming family moment that caught the attention of social media users on Facebook.

Late Springboks legend Joost van der Westhuizen in action. Image: Ross Land

Source: Getty Images

Jordan, who is a model signed with Ice Model Management and also a footballer, has stolen the spotlight in recent weeks with his handsome images. Many Springboks fans became emotional as they could not stop commenting on how he is the spitting image of his late father, Joost.

Amor Vittone spends time with son Jordan

On Sunday, 28 June 2026, Amor took to social media to share a beautiful moment as she spent time with Jordan and some of her loved ones.

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The comments section was flooded with curious questions and reactions from followers, with some asking about the whereabouts of Amor’s fiancé after she publicly announced her engagement months ago. This came amid speculation among some social media users about whether she is still together with her partner, Marius van Biljon.

Amor Vittone shared a family moment with Jordan van der Westhuizen on social media. Image:@amorvittone

Source: Instagram

Fans react to Amor Vittone’s family moment with son

Some of the comments below on Amor Vittone’s post:

@Hazel Claassen

''Why are people so inquisitive? That is not your business. How can you ask about her personal life? Just view the pictures and comment on that. Geez! You look beautiful, Amor, you and your family. Enjoy!''

@Heidi Rheeder:

''He wasn’t for her... Amor, believe me, your soulmate is somewhere in your circles.''

@Sandra Botha:

''It’s her life, her business. You are an awesome person.''

@Lu-ann Heyl:

''What does this have to do with anyone anyway? Engaged, not engaged, what does it matter? What matters is that she is happy as a person.''

@Jacoline Erasmus:

''The right man will come at the right time for Amor.''

@Lucinda Robberts:

''Loren and Amor, you are just as beautiful as your mother. Aunt Delyse, you still look 50. What a beauty, and Lennie, you still look just as good. Enjoy your meal.''

@Gerhard Afrika-Van Wyk:

''Precious moments, Amor Vittone.''

See the pictures below.

Joost, who passed away on 6 February 2017 at the age of 45 after a long battle with Motor Neurone Disease (MND), a degenerative illness that affects the nerves controlling muscles, was married to singer and actress Amor Vittone. The couple had two children together, Jordan, who celebrated his birthday in January, and Kylie, who turned 20 in March.

The couple separated around 2010 after a series of personal controversies and intense media attention. In August 2010, Joost filed for divorce. However, the divorce was never finalised before his death.

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Former South Sydney Rabbitohs star Nathan Merritt, 42, who lifted the Premiership title with the Rabbitohs in 2014, disclosed that he has two forms of cancer.

Source: Briefly News