A young man from Sandton shared a video of his mother's reaction when she walked through his double-storey home for the first time

The mum was overwhelmed with emotion as she moved through the modern open-plan living space

The heartwarming video spread quickly, with South Africans calling it a reminder of why education and hard work matter

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A young man and his mother. Images: gift_bozekana

Source: Instagram

A Johannesburg man brought South Africa to tears when he shared a video of his mother seeing his home for the first time. @gift_bozekana posted the clip on Instagram on 26 June 2026.

The video shows his mum walking into a modern double-storey home in Sandton, taking in the open-plan living room, kitchen and dining area before heading up the stairs to explore the rest of the house.

She kept stopping, holding her chest and looking around in disbelief. At the top of the stairs, she spotted a framed photo on the wall of the two of them together on his Wits University graduation day. That moment hit her the hardest.

A Wits graduate living his dream

Gift studied at the University of the Witwatersrand, one of South Africa's most prestigious universities, and has built a life in Sandton, one of Johannesburg's most sought-after areas.

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Property in Sandton does not come cheap. The average listing price sits at around R5.7 million, with luxury homes in suburbs like Sandhurst and Hyde Park going well beyond R10 million.

Even entry-level apartments in the area start from around R800,000. Owning a double-storey home in the area is no small achievement, and his mother's reaction showed how proud she was of his achievements.

Watch the Instagram clip below:

Mzansi loves the mum's reaction

People were moved and full of congratulations on the young man's Instagram page:

@disnormal_boyy said:

"❤️🥹🙏 Tsena skolo. Congratulations, brother."

@siphesihlenameng wrote:

"Her dream came true because a mother's biggest dream is to see her kids happy and successful. ❤️❤️"

@theo_kgosinkwe said:

"👏👏👏 Congratulations 🥂 Mom is very proud 😊"

@jessica.daniels.142240 wrote:

"We are all proud of you 🥹👏👏"

@dj_sabby said:

"This is beautiful. 👌🏾🙏🏾"

@sivemabuya wrote:

"She's beautiful and so is your home. Many more blessings 🙌🏾"

@t.wissss said:

"❤️ I love how your content inspires many to go to school and get educated. Your content is literally the light at the end of the tunnel 🇿🇦🙏🏾 Siyabonga bhuti. Don't stop."

A woman looking at her son's home. Images: @gift_bozekana

Source: Instagram

More on South African success stories

Briefly News recently reported on an Afrikaner family who moved into a spacious Texas apartment after relocating to the US.

recently reported on an Afrikaner family who moved into a spacious Texas apartment after relocating to the US. Bafana Bafana star Thapelo Maseko bought his parents a house before buying one for himself, and the story behind the sacrifices his family made for his dream moved many.

Zimbabwean businessman Wicknell Chivayo gave a tour of his new R160 million Cape Town mansion.

Source: Briefly News