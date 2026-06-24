Zimbabwean businessman Wicknell Chivayo revealed his new R160 million home in Clifton, Cape Town

The SAOTA-designed architectural masterpiece features 4 floors, a lift, a penthouse suite, a gym, and sweeping views of the city

Chivayo shared the post with a heartfelt tribute to Ashleigh alongside praise for interior design firm Pelerade Design House

Wicknell Chivayo was snapped in a private jet and house. Image: Sir Wicknell

Source: Facebook

Zimbabwean businessman Wicknell Chivayo announced his move into a R160 million mansion in Clifton, Cape Town, on 23 June 2026. He shared an aerial view and interior tour on Facebook that sent his followers into a frenzy.

Chivayo is the managing director of Intratrek Zimbabwe and one of southern Africa's most talked-about moguls. He is also known for his close ties to heads of state like King Mswati III of Eswatini, large government tenders, and a very public taste for luxury. Speaking about his latest property acquisition that's in the same neighbourhood as mining magnate MySol, he said:

"We were welcomed to our new home last weekend. A cool R160 million in total, well spent, including everything done and delivered with utmost class and attention to detail."

Ultra-luxury boutique design Chivayo's home

The home, designed by celebrated Cape Town architecture firm SAOTA, sits on the border of the Table Mountain Nature Reserve and commands panoramic views of Table Bay and Robben Island. It spans four floors, connected by a Kone elevator, and was fully fitted by Pelerade Design House, whom Chivayo singled out for praise:

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"Thank you, Mr Stephen Pelerade. Thank you and your entire staff at Pelerade Design House. You are the best there is in the business."

Despite the celebrations, Wicknell Chivayo penned an emotional note in remembrance of his loved one:

"As we celebrate this new beautiful home, we continue to miss and pray that our beloved Ashleigh's beautiful and dear soul continues to rest in eternal peace."

View the Facebook post and home tour here:

Followers react to Chivayo's Cape Town house

The post drew a flood of reactions from followers, with some begging to be hired for domestic work:

Lisa Banda said:

"Can I be the lady who will be watering the flowers."

Trymore Anashe Manyanja wrote:

"Can I be your gardener? I already stay here in Cape Town or your driver. 😢"

@Andy Mazbk joked:

"By the way, who said they are highly looking for you in South Africa, or is Cape Town no longer in SA? 🤣🤣🤣🤣"

F-Agent Elgine Derevko mentioned:

"Mmmm, to everyone who ever said to me, money doesn't buy you happiness."

Kennedy Chabvuta stated:

"Success at its peak! This is the level of ambition and desire we must strive to attain as the young generation, rather than being distracted by conflicting interests."

Comfort Munyaradzi Chikweta

"Clifton is the most expensive suburb in South Africa. Not everyone can afford even a stand in Clifton. I always pass this house."

Joshua Nindi added:

"Congratulations! Meanwhile, I’m still celebrating being approved for airtime on credit."

More Briefly News coverage on Wicknell Chivayo

Wicknell Chivayo leveled up his travelling status with a new diplomatic passport courtesy of Eswatini's royalty.

Controversial Zimbabwean businessman Chivayo caught major heat from football fans after spending money on the Dynamos Football Club.

Wicknell Chivayo did not bite his tongue back after BOSA leader Mmusi Maimane publicly criticised him.

Source: Briefly News