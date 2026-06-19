King Mswati III grants a diplomatic passport to Zimbabwean businessman Wicknell Chivayo during a royal palace visit

Chivayo's passport aims to ease travel and business in Eswatini amid corruption allegations

BOSA leader Mmusi Maimane previously called for Chivayo's arrest over money laundering concerns

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Wicknell Chivayo received a diplomatic passport from Eswatini. Image: @WicknellChivayo

Source: Twitter

ESWATINI— The King of Eswatini, Mswati III, has granted a diplomatic passport to controversial Zimbabwean businessman Wicknell Chivayo. The decision was formalised during Chivayo's recent visit to the royal palace in Eswatini, highlighting a shift toward utilising traditional and regional ties to facilitate cross-border commercial interests.

According to video footage @Am_Bluejay posted on his X account, Chivayo visited the royal residence to engage directly with the monarch. Chivayo, dressed in a formal suit, followed traditional royal protocol by kneeling on the floor to receive the document from the king. King Mswati III, dressed in traditional Swati attire, presented Chivayo with the passport while sharing a lighthearted moment with the delegation.

King Mswati III grants Wicknell Chivayo travel privileges

The king joked that the diplomatic passport would "take him all over," prompting laughter from everyone present in the room. Chivayo, who recently slammed Build One SA leader Mmusi Maimane, maintained his respectful posture throughout the presentation, showcasing his adherence to cultural customs when engaging with traditional African leadership. The passport is reportedly meant to facilitate ease of travel and doing business in Eswatini.

View the video on X here:

Mmusi Maimane calls for Wicknell Chivayo's arrest

In a related article, Briefly News reported that Build One South Africa (BOSA) leader Mmusi Maimane has called on law enforcement and the South African Reserve Bank to immediately arrest Chivayo, alleging he is currently in Sandton, Johannesburg. Maimane flagged Chivayo’s location via an X post, labelling him a person of interest linked to money laundering.

The BOSA leader previously highlighted Chivayo's high-level access, sharing footage of the businessman meeting President Cyril Ramaphosa during a visit to Zimbabwean President Emmerson Mnangagwa’s farm. Maimane questioned Ramaphosa's awareness of Chivayo’s background, alleging the mogul is central to severe corruption and acts as a key associate within Zimbabwe's illicit financial networks.

Source: Briefly News