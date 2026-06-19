An adorable duet reached viral status by mimicking iconic characters from The River after its conclusion in 2024

The kid embodied the personas of Lindiwe Madlabantu Dlamini-Dikana, played by Sindi Dlathu and Cobra, brought to the screen by the late Presley Chweneyagae

The comedic video featuring the children was a testament to the cultural impact of local television

Video of kids acting like iconic characters Madlabantu and Cobra from 'The River'. Image: Mapiti Mokoena / Facebook / Phil Mphela / X

Source: UGC

An adorable boy and girl spread laughter by recreating memorable scenes from the hit telenovela, The River. The children mimicked details of characters of Lindiwe Madlabantu Dlamini-Dikana, the formidable antagonist, and Thuso Cobra Mokoena, the charismatic lead. The kid perfectly lip-synced to a tense exchange that was a hit among viewers.

In The River, a ruthless mine owner often referred to as Madlabantu, known for her chilling monologues and calculating nature, was portrayed by the little girl with flair. Thuso Mokoena, the charismatic township figure known as Cobra, was a reformed thief. The children delivered an accurate portrayal of the show’s most extreme personalities. Watch the video below:

SA reflects on The River

Social media users praised the children for their comedic timing and acting prowess. Fans were reminded of the performances by Sindi Dlathu and Presley Chweneyagae, the original actors. While most laughed at the children's spot-on recreation of The River, many viewers couldn't help but point out the heavy irony behind the scene. In The River, Thuso "Cobra" Mokoena, played by the late Presley Chweneyagae, was a charismatic, fast-talking reformed thief from the township who frequently found himself tangled up in dodgy hustles. The skit was a perfect match to the real-life corruption scandal that overshadowed the Tsotsi star's final years before his sudden passing in May 2025. Read the comments below:

Sindi Dlathu played Madlabantu, a villain on 'The River'. Image: @sindi_dlathu

Source: UGC

Bisho Boroshadi Masemola pointed out:

"And she was not lying, he was later implicated in a lottery scandal."

Michael Tshuma thought the little girl did the most:

"The girl took the role too far, way better than Sindi Dlathu herself."

Mkhululi Redeemer Rodobana was impressed by the cute kids:

"These kids have a bright future in the entertainment industry, Lugotywa Lusecane."

Esther Felicity Felicity Ntuli thought of the behind-the-scenes of the video:

"I just wonder ni edit how many times before it comes alright."

Kids reenact SAPS R2k bribery saga

Briefly News previously reported that the kids made a skit of an incident near Diepsloot when a Gauteng SAPS officer was forced to return a R2,000 bribe. eBlockwatch founder Andre Snyman confronted the officer on June 6, 2026 and was the inspiration for the kids who dressed up as the man and officers in the video.

The video is a reminder that police extortion is so deeply entrenched and visible that it has transitioned into children's playground games. The incident evolved from a shocking display of law enforcement misconduct into a viral sensation.

The viral re-enactment of corruption by children sparked a debate. Most laughed, praising the kids' impeccable comedic timing and spot-on acting skills.

Source: Briefly News