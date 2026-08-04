A man knelt down and presented a woman with a bouquet made entirely of leafy greens at an outdoor event on 3 August

TikToker @tsirelezow captured the playful moment, which quickly gained traction for its creative and practical twist on romance

Viewers could not hold back their laughter, with many saying the gift was the most sensible bouquet they had ever seen

Man gifts woman leafy greens. Image: @tsirelezow

Source: TikTok

A South African man found a creative way to show appreciation in a video posted on 3 August, in which he's presenting a woman with a bouquet made entirely of leafy greens rather than the traditional flowers.

TikToker @tsirelezow captured the outdoor moment on video. The clip shows the man kneeling dramatically to hand over the spinach while onlookers erupt in laughter and cheer him on.

The woman accepted the gift, and the creator later confirmed in the comments that both of them came out ahead:

"They are just beautiful... we both benefited from these flowers."

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Understanding the seven types of love

Love can take many forms, including friendships, family bonds, romance, and self-connection. Ancient Greeks identified seven types: eros (passion), philia (friendship), storge (family), agape (selfless love), ludus (playfulness), pragma (enduring love), and philautia (self-love), each reflecting different emotional connections and experiences.

View the TikTok video below:

Mzansi reacts to the edible bouquet

South Africans flooded the comments with their thoughts:

@#lekgowa wrote:

"Yes sesi... he must also give you R10 for tomatoes... good combo 🤣"

@Ntsako Mnisi said:

"Finally, flowers 💐 they can cook and eat 😂😂😂😂"

@Mhlanga528🔥 added:

"Brotherhood is proud we don't waste money 😂🫡"

@Pastor Thabelo shared:

"How I wish that was me being gifted such gorgeous edible leaves 🥰"

@Candy kiss 🥰🥰 noted:

"The fact that she accepted it 🥰🥰"

More Briefly News stories on relationships

A white South African woman shared how she discovered her black husband faced discrimination when applying for rental homes, revealing how using her maiden name led to more positive responses and sparked conversations about racism.

A South African man shared a heartwarming look at his relationship journey, showing how he and his partner’s love grew and evolved over 10 years, leaving social media users inspired by their lasting bond.

A Nigerian content creator who faced several rejections while asking elderly women on dates eventually shared a touching moment when a stranger grandmother accepted and received a surprise gesture.

Source: Briefly News