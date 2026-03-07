The daughter of late Springboks great Joost van der Westhuizen marked her 20th birthday, drawing warm reactions from rugby supporters online

Her mother, singer and actress Amor Vittone, shared an emotional tribute celebrating her daughter’s growth and independence while studying in the United States

Fans of the 1995 Rugby World Cup winner joined the celebration, flooding social media with heartfelt birthday wishes

Springboks rugby fans celebrated the daughter of the late legend Joost van der Westhuizen, Kylie, who turned 20 on Saturday, 7 March 2026.

Joost van der Westhuizen of South Africa with the ball during a pool stage match against Australia in the Rugby World Cup at Newlands, Cape Town. Image: Mike Hewitt

Source: Getty Images

Van der Westhuizen, who passed away on 6 February 2017 at the age of 45 after a long battle with Motor Neurone Disease (MND), a degenerative illness that affects the nerves controlling muscles, was married to singer and actress Amor Vittone. The couple had two children together, Jordan, who celebrated his birthday in January, and Kylie.

The couple separated around 2010 after a series of personal controversies and intense media attention. In August 2010, Joost filed for divorce. However, the divorce was never finalised before his death.

Amor Vittone celebrates daughter Kylie’s 20th birthday

Vittone took to social media, as per tradition, to celebrate Kylie on her special day with a heartfelt message that touched many rugby fans and her followers on Facebook.

The caption read:

“Happy 20th birthday, angel Kylie

I am so proud of you and everything you have accomplished in your life. You are an amazing young lady with so much independence and courage!!

You’re in the USA, and I miss you more than you can imagine, but my heart is so full knowing you are out there living, learning, and chasing your dreams.

Never forget how deeply loved you are, and how proud I am to call you my daughter.

Happy 20th birthday, my angel. May this year bring you everything your heart dreams of and more.

I love you ❤️.”

Kyle, the daughter of Joost van der Westhuizen, turned 20 years on Saturday, 7 March 2026. Image:@amorvittone

Source: Facebook

Fans react to Joost van der Westhuizen’s daughter’s milestone

The post received lots of love from fans online, who joined in the celebration with warm comments:

Springbok legend Joost Van Der Westhuizen during the Tri-Nations clash between NZ and South Africa, Athletic Park, Wellington. Image:Ross Land

Source: Getty Images

Kylie has grown into her own, with fans often describing her as poised and grounded, qualities that shine through in the moments her mother shares on social media. Vittone recently moved on and went public with a new relationship, receiving supportive reactions from Springboks fans who remain connected to the legacy of the late rugby legend, who represented South Africa in the victorious 1995 Rugby World Cup squad.

