South African actress Enhle Mbali Mlotshwa turned a year older on Monday, 3 March 2026

Instead of throwing a lavish party, the former Rockville actress celebrated her day meaningfully

Fans and industry colleagues flooded her comments with birthday wishes, praising her for choosing a family-focused celebration with her children

While some do fancy photoshoots, throw lavish parties or get a ton of presents when they turn a year older, renowned actress Enhle Mbali celebrated her birthday quietly and uniquely.

The Home Wrecker actress has dominated news headlines after her ongoing divorce battle with former husband DJ Black Coffee was thrust into the spotlight thanks to the Supreme Court’s landmark ruling on antenuptial agreements entered into after lobola.

Enhle Mbali celebrates her 38th birthday alongside her sons

Weeks after hinting she was in a romantic relationship, Enhle Mbali celebrated her birthday on Tuesday, 3 March 2026. She celebrated her 38th birthday by taking her two sons golfing. She shared several photos of themselves teeing off at Last Minute Golf. The post was captioned:

“I have so much to say, yet nothing to say. Thank you all so much for the love. Ausi Enhle Turns 38 #happybirthdaybeyoncé. doing what I love with the people I love #EmpressEnhle 💕💕💕 a family that golfs together stays together.”

See the photos below:

SA reacts as Enhle Mbali celebrates her birthday with her two sons

Fans and entertainment industry colleagues flooded the comments with birthday messages. Several South Africans applauded her for celebrating her birthday with her sons.

Here are some of the comments:

mtshalijones said:

“🎂Happy birthday, my dearest Princess. You deserve all the happiness ❤️🎉 ✨️ 😊”

maphokeng_p gushed:

“Love a family-oriented woman, especially one who takes her kids best. Happy birthday, mommy.”

johntebe said:

“Not an easy spot. Good place to calm the boys and instil discipline.”

sibongilenz recounted:

“I was on the same flight as your son a week ago. Loved how you were waiting for him at arrivals. Such a lovely mom you are. And stunning to! 💝”

thelma_matshikwe_ shared:

“🎊🎊🎊🎊My Queen happy birthday to you princess 👑👑👑I'm so happy you are enjoying with your soldiers 😍😍😍🥂🥂🥂🍾🍾🍾 love you so much, girl.”

Enhle Mbali shows off her eldest son with DJ Black Coffee

In other news, renowned actress Enhle Mbali Mlotshwa shared photos of herself with her eldest son, Anesu, on her official Instagram account.

The post coincided with her former husband, DJ Black Coffee, celebrating his girlfriend Victoria Gonzalez’s birthday. Fans and celebrities, including Nandi Madida, Lerato Mvelase, and Zenande Mfenyana, reacted with admiration and surprise at how tall Enhle Mbali's son is.

Enhle Mbali seemingly responds to DJ Black Coffee

Meanwhile, Briefly News previously reported that Enhle Mbali shared a series of cryptic Instagram Stories touching on trauma, pain and betrayal.

Her posts came shortly after her ex-husband, Black Coffee, publicly commented on the Constitutional Court ruling about antenuptial agreements after customary marriages. Black Coffee is appealing the High Court ruling that deemed his 2017 and 2019 antenuptial contracts invalid.

