Marise Pollard's latest social media post has captured attention as she publicly celebrated her husband, Springboks star Handre Pollard

The tribute comes shortly after Handre endured a difficult outing in the United Rugby Championship final, where his performance drew criticism from some rugby fans

Supporters flooded the comments section with messages of admiration, praising the couple's strong marriage and family values

Springboks veteran Handre Pollard received plenty of love from his wife, Marise, in a touching Father's Day post. The couple are among South Africa's most-loved rugby couples and are parents to two children after welcoming their youngest child in late 2025.

Marise Pollard shared beautiful words with her husband Handre on Father's Day. Image: Thomas Samson

Source: Getty Images

Marise took to social media on Sunday, 21 June 2026, to share a heartfelt tribute to her husband. The post came at a time when Handre had faced criticism following his underwhelming performance in the Bulls' defeat to Leinster in the United Rugby Championship final on Friday.

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Marise Pollard's Father's Day tribute to Handre Pollard

"Happy Father's Day to the man who is the heart of our home. 🤍 Watching you become a father has made me fall even more in love with you. No matter how tired you are or how long you've been away, the moment you walk through the door, everything feels lighter," she wrote.

"You are our safe place, our constant, our calm. Hunter and Isabella are so lucky to call you Dad. Thank you for being the example our son will look up to and for showing our daughter exactly how she deserves to be loved one day. I honestly can't imagine being the woman and mother I am without you by my side," she continued.

"Oneindig lief vir jou H. 🤍," she added.

The heartfelt message touched many social media users, who flooded the comments section with warm wishes and praise for the couple.

Karin Brumer wrote:

"You guys are just the bestest. ‼️💚"

Beverley du Toit commented:

"May you be in love with eternity. ❤️"

Desiree van Schalkwyk wrote:

"Such a beautiful family with great values 💖."

Nicole Koeberg joked:

"Only if he is like this will I have a kid 🙌👏."

Kathy301285 commented:

"Beautiful pics 😀⭐💚💛❤️."

Another follower, @fafsterfan, wrote:

"What a lovely tribute to the man in your life. Happy Father's Day, Handre."

Cathleen Schutte added:

"Beautiful family."

Beatrix Strydom commented:

"Pollards are so cool. God bless your wonderful family."

Galant Milly wrote:

"A great wife and mother who honours her husband, as it is written in the Bible. 🔥🇿🇦."

Jenique Viljoen simply added:

"Awww 🙌❤️."

As seen in the post below.

Handre Pollard and Marise continue to celebrate family milestones

Handre also penned a heartfelt tribute to Marise on Mother's Day in May. The couple celebrated their eighth wedding anniversary in December last year after tying the knot at a Winelands ceremony in 2017.

Earlier in April, Pollard marked Marise's birthday with another loving message. Marise has also spoken candidly about motherhood over the years. Following Isabella's birth, she described parenting as something that "stretches you, humbles you, fills you up and empties you all at once", adding that even on difficult days, her heart "keeps growing".

Handre Pollard poses for a photograph with his wife, Marise and their son Hunter following the Gallagher Premiership Rugby match. Image: Malcolm Couzens

Source: Getty Images

Handré Pollard’s son Hunter steals hearts

Briefly News previously reported that Springboks veteran flyhalf Handre Pollard and his wife Marise welcomed their second child, Isabella, on 21 October 2025, expanding their small family.

The South African couple, beloved by fans, shared Marise’s pregnancy journey on social media, delighting followers with glimpses into their lives.

Source: Briefly News