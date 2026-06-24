The family of a beloved Durban surfer has shared new details as the community continues to grieve a heartbreaking loss

Friends and loved ones are rallying around his family while preparing to celebrate the life of a man remembered fondly by many

The ocean community has come together to honour a surfer whose sudden passing left many stunned

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The wife of Durban surfer Sheldon Naude has shared an emotional tribute following his sudden death, saying the family is devastated but wants to celebrate the life of the man he was.

The wife of the late Durban surfer Sheldon Naude shared a heartbreaking tribute to her late husband. Image:@natalienaude

Source: Instagram

Natalie Naude took to social media on Tuesday, 23 June 2026, to express her heartbreak after losing her husband, describing him as an incredible man whose life deserves to be honoured. Naude suffered a heart attack while surfing in the waves on Saturday, 20 June.

Sheldon Naude memorial service details shared

Natalie also shared details of Sheldon's memorial service in an Instagram post.

@naudenatalie wrote:

"I still can’t believe we are here… Utterly shattered and heartbroken.

But this incredible man’s life needs to be celebrated. 💙💚🩵🤍"

Sheldon’s memorial service will be held on Friday, 26 June, at Grace Family Church in Umhlanga at 12 pm. Attendees have been encouraged to wear the colours of the ocean, blue, green and white, in honour of Sheldon.

See the post below on Instagram.

Tributes pour in for Durban surfer Sheldon Naude

Tributes have continued pouring in as people mourn alongside the Naude family.

@simon_glaister:

"Praying for you, Nats, the children, Liz and Lizette for strength, courage and comfort. We will celebrate Sheldon’s life with you and thank you for organising the livestream."

@sampetzersmith:

"I’m so deeply sorry, Nat and family. There are no words for this tragedy."

@jasongessneruncut13:

"Jeez Nats. This just doesn't make sense. Heartbroken for you guys. Sending love from the Gessners."

@kimchristianson2:

"I’m so sorry, thinking of you and the family and sending you lots of love and strength 🥰."

@shivany.maharaj:

"Nats, I am so sorry for your loss. You and the kids are in our thoughts and prayers in this difficult time🙏💔."

@bronwynwelman:

"I’m so sorry for your loss. As a community around you, we are all reeling from this sudden tragedy. Thinking of you and loving you from here."

@caron_martins:

"Sending you all so much love, strength and comfort. 😢😢😢

@skyecade:

"Sending thoughts and prayers for strength during this sad time. 🙏🙏 Hi Nats, thinking of you and the family. Sheldon was such a wonderful, Godly man! Much love!"

A paddle-out in Sheldon’s memory was held on Monday at Battery Beach/Pirates Surf, where members of the surfing community gathered to honour his life.

A memorial service for Sheldon Naude will be held on Friday, 26 June 2026. Image:@natalienaude

Source: Instagram

Surfing community holds water-based tribute for Howes

Briefly News previously reported that friends and fellow ocean enthusiasts came together at Small Bay to remember Howes. At a special water-based ceremony, friends and fellow kite surfers formed a circle in the water and released flowers in his memory.

The family of the globally celebrated kiteboarder Howes also launched a fundraising initiative to support the construction of a new National Sea Rescue Institute (NSRI) rescue vessel, which will bear his name as a tribute.

Source: Briefly News