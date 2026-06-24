A Takealot delivery driver shared his plans to sell his motorbike and start a business when he moves back to his home in Malawi

Facing anti-illegal-immigrant protests fears scheduled for 30 June 2026, the driver explained that he wants to build a sustainable business back home

The video was posted on TikTok on 18 June 2026, ahead of planned protests in South Africa, sparking a massive debate

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A delivery driver has shared his plans ahead of his move back to Malawi. Image: @kenny.juakali

Source: TikTok

A Takealot delivery driver has inspired social media users after sharing his plans upon return to his country, Malawi. The driver was questioned about what he intended to do with his delivery motorcycle as he prepared to return home. His relocation comes at a tense time, as many foreign nationals have expressed fear over planned anti-illegal immigrant protests set for 30 June 2026.

Takealot driver plans to sell his delivery bike

The driver in TikTok user @kenny.juakali’s video gave a forward-thinking response when asked about the money from selling his motorbike. Instead of using it for daily expenses, he wants to invest the money into launching a brand-new business. He explained that starting a proper business will generate a continuous income to support his family over the long term.

Watch the TikTok video below:

Mzansi viewers praised his practical mindset and strong work ethic, and agreed that with such a positive attitude and clear vision, he is destined to find great success in Malawi.

User @HL🅰️🅱️ℹ️®️W🅰️_LETSHEDℹ️said:

"This man is very optimistic. Something many do not have. All the best for him👌."

User @Ness shared:

"I salute you. You are a man with a future. Good luck, and I am sorry for your pain of leaving, but you will go far."

User @Bela commented:

"This son will go far in life. My son donated his two bikes in China. Please donate it to someone to start in love in South Africa and see miraculous things happen to you. God's blessing on you."

User @IvSaidwhatIsaid added:

"This is why I love them, they are fighters. All the best to you, king 🥰."

User @KudzieTendy Mamina said:

"This guy is very intelligent."

User @ausbee92 commented:

"The pain on his face 💔."

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Source: Briefly News