President Cyril Ramaphosa has provided an update on security measures ahead of the 30 June 2026 deadline for illegal immigrants

The president said that Members of Parliament and community leaders also had a responsibility to diffuse any tensions on the day

South Africans took to social media to weigh in on the president's comments, but many were not impressed with his statement

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Cyril Ramaphosa warns that security forces were ready for anyone who tried to destabilise the country. Image: Per-Anders Pettersson

Source: Getty Images

Byron Pillay, a Briefly News journalist, has dedicated a decade to reporting on the South African political landscape, crime, and social issues. He worked as a newspaper journalist for 10 years before transitioning to online.

WESTERN CAPE - President Cyril Ramaphosa has said that the country’s security forces will be ready to deal with anyone attempting to destabilise the country on 30 June.

Answering questions in the National Council of Provinces on Thursday, 25 June 2026, the president said that the government was determined to ensure that there was no chaos on the day.

30 June is the unofficial deadline for illegal immigrants to leave South Africa. March and March, which has been leading the demonstrations against undocumented foreign nationals in the country, has also called for a national shutdown on the day.

Ramaphosa issues a warning to citizens and foreign nationals

Speaking about the unofficial shutdown, the president issued a stern warning to both citizens and foreign nationals. The president noted that plans were in place to deal with any attempts to destabilise the country.

"Our security forces are ready, and those who transgress the measures we are putting in place will definitely meet the might of the law," he said.

He also appealed to citizens to speak out about any plans they were aware of to cause disruptions in the country. He added that Members of Parliament and community leaders also had a responsibility to diffuse any tensions.

March and March called for illegal immigrants to leave the country by 30 June 2026. Image: Rodger Bosch

Source: Getty Images

How did South Africans react?

Social media users weighed in on the president’s comments about security, but were not impressed by them.

Jenni Gibbs said:

“Around your home, sure, but what about the people of SA?”

Bradley Peterson stated:

“No amount of security will stop determined citizens.”

Jhan Langley noted:

“So, you can spend the R600 million on a problem you created.”

Pretty Mdu agreed:

“Trying to save the R600 million for his sofa.”

Nqobani Blose claimed:

“He will run out of resources.”

Mduduzi Buthe Lezi II said:

“He thinks it's only the 30th, shame.”

Maggie-Ruth Puseletso Ramakatsa added:

“I don't think it's going to happen on the 30th only, I don't trust Southies.”

Nolwandle Nolly Msholozi suggested:

“They could have used that R600 million to deport their buddies back home.”

Cyril Ramaphosa insists that South Africans aren't xenophobic

Briefly News reported that President Cyril Ramaphosa weighed in on the recent tensions in South Africa between locals and foreign nationals.

The president insisted that South Africans were not xenophobic, saying that they wanted to live together with other Africans in the country.

South Africans weighed in on Ramaphosa's statement, sharing mixed reactions to his view on the actions of citizens.

Source: Briefly News