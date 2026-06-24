Julius Mkhwanazi left the Madlanga Commission of Inquiry commissioners laughing with his comments about 30 June 2026

March and March has called for a national shutdown and given illegal immigrants until that date to leave the country

South Africans took to social media to weigh in on Mkhwanazi's comments, with many saying he had bigger things to worry about

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Julius Mkhwanazi said people on social media said he would be deported on 30 June 2026. Image: Gagasi FM

Source: Facebook

Byron Pillay, a Briefly News journalist, has dedicated a decade to reporting on the South African political landscape, crime, and social issues. He worked as a newspaper journalist for 10 years before transitioning to online.

GAUTENG – Julius Mkhwanazi told the Madlanga Commission of Inquiry that he was worried about being deported on 30 June 2026 with the other illegal immigrants in the country.

The suspended Ekurhuleni Metro Police Department (EMPD) Deputy Chief made the comments at the end of his testimony before the Commission on 24 June 2026.

Commissioner Mkhwanazi returned to testify before the Commission, with his recent testimony focusing on allegations that he was involved in the theft of precious stones. The allegations were made by Witness K during her partial in-camera testimony on 23 June 2026.

What did Commissioner Mkhwanazi say?

At the end of his testimony, Advocate Mahlape Sello told the commissioners that Mkhwanazi had filed a statement regarding some of the issues that had arisen following his previous testimony about his mother.

Mkhwanazi explained that it was indeed the statement regarding his previous testimony and explained that he wanted to submit it before 30 June to prove that he was South African.

“On social media, people are saying you are going to be deported on the 30th. Then I wanted to submit it very fast to make sure I belong to South Africa, that I am a South African,” he said.

30 June is the unofficial deadline given to illegal immigrants to leave the country. March and March, the group leading anti-illegal immigration demonstrations, has also called for a national shutdown on the day.

South Africans react to Mkhwanazi’s comments

Social media users were amused by Mkhwanazi’s comments, with some saying he had bigger problems to worry about.

@SupremeKen2023 said:

“Everyone in this country knows who he is. He should be worried about going to jail, not being mistaken for a foreign national.”

@Nonhlanhla002 asked:

“Does he even understand the mess he is currently in? Or is he just playing dumb?”

@Pretty1_Vezi stated:

“Mr H20 would have been a nice, funny, relatable guy if he wasn't greedy for money.”

@engetani_chauke added:

“Julius is a comedian.”

@Mqammy_Enhle11 said:

“He must chill, man. He knows where he belongs. In Kgosi Mampuru, nothing less.”

@mundawoclan stated:

“Worrying about things that don't concern him. He should worry about jail.”

@WestdykErna suggested:

“By the 30th, he may not need any ID for where he is, hopefully. I’ve never heard such a bad example of a senior cop.”

Mkhwanazi's embarrassing moment goes global

Briefly News reported that Mkhwanazi appeared before the Madlanga Commission and had to answer some tough questions.

During his testimony, the pressure got to the suspended EMPD Deputy Chief, and he began sweating profusely.

Mkhwanazi's embarrassing moment at the Madlanga Commission then took on a life of its own and even gained global attention.

Source: Briefly News