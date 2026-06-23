Cyril Ramaphosa has provided an update about the new Ekurhuleni University, and when it will accept its first students

Ramaphosa first announced the new University of Science and Innovation during his State of the Nation Address (SONA) in 2020

South Africans took to social media to weigh in on the president's comments, but many were not impressed with him

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South Africans accused Cyril Ramaphosa of false promises over his claims about admissions at the Ekurhuleni Municipality. Image: DjelicS/ Per-Anders Pettersson

Source: Getty Images

Byron Pillay, a Briefly News journalist, has dedicated a decade to reporting on the South African political landscape, crime, and social issues. He worked as a newspaper journalist for 10 years before transitioning to online.

GAUTENG – South Africans have slammed Cyril Ramaphosa, accusing the president of spreading more empty promises following his comments about the new Ekurhuleni University.

The president was speaking to youngsters in KwaThema in the Ekurhuleni region on Saturday, 30 June 2026, when he discussed the new university, which hasn’t been built yet. The president’s interaction with youngsters came as he led the African National Congress (ANC) voter registration and mobilisation campaign in the area.

What did Ramaphosa say?

During his address to residents of the area, Ramaphosa told young people that the new university would have its first intake in 2027. The president first announced the new University of Science and Innovation in Ekurhuleni during his State of the Nation Address (SONA) on 13 February 2020.

Despite numerous comments over the years about the university, there remains no physical building, something Ramaphosa noted in his speech.

“I am also told that you want your own university here in Ekurhuleni. We are done with that. I was waiting for the Mayor of Ekurhuleni to give me a site where the university will be built,” he said.

“From next year, we are going to take the first intake, applications from those who want to study at the University of Ekurhuleni. Even if you go to study at Wits University for a while, the Ekurhuleni University will be ready,” the president said.

Cyril Ramaphosa engaged with youngsters during voter registration campaigns in Ekurhuleni. Image: @MYANC

Source: Twitter

What is the status with the university?

Responding to questions in the National Assembly in March 2026, Higher Education and Training Minister Buti Manamela said construction was expected to begin in 2029.

He also added that registration of the institution’s first students would occur before the campus was built.

“The goal is not construction commencement, but it is about registration of the first student,” he explained.

He explained that the City of Ekuhuleni offered land and infrastructure options, and the department was exploring whether temporary facilities could allow students to enrol ahead of 2029.

South Africans react to Ramaphosa’s comments

Social media users weighed in on the president’s comments about the university, but many accused him of making false promises ahead of the upcoming elections.

@carlsta95554284 said:

“Masters in Fraud and Corruption. That’s the best certificate offered.”

@Qlyv_Mydear suggested:

“He is probably laughing at how stupid these people are. After 32 years, he can’t believe South Africans still welcome him in their impoverished communities. It is the most pathetic thing I’ve ever seen.”

@markmywords stated:

“Cyril Ramaphosa is good at spreading empty promises.”

@Vuyo40049555 noted:

“It doesn't exist, and we have no idea what subjects it will be offering, yet he is making promises. Another lie by Ramaphosa.”

@TumeloPilane6 agreed:

“The man is known for promises, but nothing ever happens.”

Alta Horn stated:

“Yeah, Pinocchio. If Ramaphosa had Pinocchio’s nose, he would have carried a broomstick on his face.”

@CandiceTanner9 said:

“He mastered the art of deceiving his voters.”

@WeeMcBeastie added:

“Apparently, it will be built alongside the Julius Malema invisible school for gullible ANC and EFF worshippers.”

Robert Marawa discusses Ekurhuleni University

Briefly News reported that veteran sports broadcaster Robert Marawa highlighted the six-year delay for the promised Ekurhuleni University.

Marawa raised the issue of the university ahead of Ramaphosa's State of the Nation Address in February 2026.

Public reaction to Marawa's tweet revealed growing frustration from South Africans over unfulfilled promises.

Source: Briefly News