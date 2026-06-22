South Africans have compared President Cyril Ramaphosa's decisions to those of the United Kingdom Prime Minister, Sir Keir Starmer

Starmer announced that he was resigning as the British Prime Minister on 22 June 2026, amid intense public backlash

Social media users weighed in on the decision, urging the South African president to take a note from the English politician

South Africans urged President Cyril Ramaphosa to follow Keir Starmer’s example and resign. Image: Wiktor Szymanowicz/ Per-Anders Pettersson

Source: Getty Images

Byron Pillay, a Briefly News journalist, has dedicated a decade to reporting on the South African political landscape, crime, and social issues. He worked as a newspaper journalist for 10 years before transitioning to online.

South Africans have called on President Cyril Ramaphosa to take a page from Sir Keir Starmer’s book and announce his resignation.

Starmer, the British Prime Minister, announced that he would be resigning on Monday, 22 June 2026, less than two years into his term. Starmer was officially named Prime Minister of the United Kingdom (UK) on 5 July 2024 following the Labour Party's landslide election victory.

Starmer’s resignation comes amid intense public backlash after he failed to deliver promised economic growth or ease the cost-of-living crisis. Relations between the UK and the United States also deteriorated during his term, over his stance on the war in Iran.

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Why do South Africans want Ramaphosa to resign?

Following constant calls for him to step down, Starmer officially announced that he would be resigning, saying that he would remain as Prime Minister until his successor is chosen.

Some South Africans argued that Ramaphosa should do the same, as the South African president continues to face calls to step down.

British Prime Minister Keir Starmer resigned, and South Africans want President Cyril Ramaphosa to do the same. Image: Henry Nicholls

Source: Getty Images

Ramaphosa has faced calls to resign over several different issues, with the Phala Phala scandal dominating headlines of late. The president faces possible impeachment after an independent panel report found prima facie evidence that the president may have violated his oath of office regarding the cover-up of the theft of foreign currency from his farm in 2020.

Ramaphosa recently held a family meeting in which he maintained that he would not step down and instead was challenging the report. The president has also been criticised for his inaction when it comes to illegal immigrants in the country.

South Africans compare Starmer and Ramaphosa on social media

The British Prime Minister’s decision sparked further comments from South Africans on social media as they called for the president to take note.

@GodTRYX said:

“Keir Starmer resigning should be a lesson to Cyril Ramaphosa: Resign when your party and the country's citizens no longer want you in office. The collapse of the ANC is near, and no court can save Ramaphosa from the justice that's coming for his role in destroying South Africa.”

@nellyredgrave noted before Starmer resigned:

“Look at England – The UK right now. Keir Starmer is expected to step down this Monday. He didn't even finish his term in No. 10 Downing Street because he knew his time was up. Meanwhile, in South Africa, leaders like Ramaphosa cling to power forever, serving foreign interests instead of their own people. Why do people tolerate this greed? African leaders would rather run their countries into the ground than willingly resign.”

@SouthAfricanSon asked:

“The far left’s Keir Starmer resigned. When is Cyril Ramaphosa going to resign?”

@Kamogelo_Sale stated:

“Incompetent Ramaphosa of the Republic of South Africa can learn from Keir Starmer.”

@gmalau32 agreed:

“Ramaphosa can learn a thing or two from Starmer.”

African National Congress says Ramaphosa is not resigning

Briefly News reported in 2025 that the African National Congress (ANC) was addressing rumours that Ramaphosa could resign.

ANC Secretary General Fikile Mbalula said that the president would not be stepping down before the end of his term.

The ANC also reaffirmed its support for Ramaphosa and called on those who disagree with the party to speak out.

Source: Briefly News