ANC Secretary General Fikile Mbalula has announced that President Cyril Ramaphosa will not be stepping down before the end of his term, dispelling rumours of his impending resignation

Mbalula held a press briefing to discuss the resolutions from the recent ANC National Executive Committee (NEC) meeting that took place in Johannesburg last weekend

The ANC reaffirmed its support for Ramaphosa and called on those who disagree to speak out

Fikile Mbalula held a press conference to report on the recently held ANC NEC meeting. Image: @Fikile Mbalula

Source: Twitter

ANC reaffirms support for Ramaphosa amid speculation

Johannesburg- ANC Secretary General Fikile Mbalula has disputed the resignation of President Ramaphosa at a press conference held to brief the public on the ANC (NEC) outcomes on Tuesday, November 18, 2025.

In a video post on X (formerly Twitter), Mbalula stated that no-one within the ANC has called for the President to step down, calling those who feel differently to speak out. He further stated they as the ANC are confident with the leadership of President Ramaphosa and challenged dissenters to come forward openly instead of hiding in the shadows.

“The President is not going anywhere because he was elected by members of the ANC and not rumour mongers. Those who undermine the cohesion of the ANC won’t succeed.”

Media criticised for spreading rumours about possible Ramaphosa resignation

The ANC announced Ramaphosa will continue in his tenure as president. Image: @The Presidency

Source: Twitter

Mbalula also criticised the media for spreading rumours, referring to previous reports that suggested there was tension within the NEC and speculation about attempts to oust Ramaphosa following the G20 summit.

Earlier reports from SABC News mentioned that tensions were high during the NEC meeting, where Ramaphosa challenged his critics to stop discussing his potential exit in secret and asserted his willingness to resign immediately if asked by the NEC.

South Africans weigh in on social media

@velawama said:

You mean all rumour mongers will be charged and subsequently be asked to step aside

@phillibecks commented:

Well put comrade

@CICsideChick stated:

Mbaks you are closing your doors to become ANC President.

@ZNxarhuni said:

Worry not about your NEC members. Worry about what the South African population thinks about an ANC led by @CyrilRamaphosa

@delecty46708 commented:

Some relief as we begin to see your hard work paying off. Our economy improving, now if he resigns it will be a step backward. Also for those who preach for our demise, who want to see failure. Let them eat their humble pie.

Mbalula addresses Gigaba's corruption charges

In related reports, Briefly News reported on Former Minster of Enterprises and Member of Parliament Malusi Gigaba’s appearance at the Palm Ridge Magistrate’s Court, where he is facing charges of corruption related to a locomotive tender worth more than 54 billion during his tenure. Mbalula stressed that if Gigaba is charged with corruption, the ANC would expect him to step aside, an action consistent with the ANC step aside policy.

