ANC Veteran Calls on Ramaphosa to Dismiss Senzo Mchunu Over Alleged Wrongdoing
South Africa

ANC Veteran Calls on Ramaphosa to Dismiss Senzo Mchunu Over Alleged Wrongdoing

by  Justin Williams
3 min read
  • President Cyril Ramaphosa is facing growing calls to dismiss the suspended Police Minister, Senzo Mchunu
  • This comes after the ANC accepted Senzo Mchunu’s decision to step aside from party activities
  • Mchunu faces allegations of colluding with individuals linked to criminal cartel activity

ANC veteran Mathews Phosa has called on President Cyril Ramaphosa to urgently remove the suspended Police Minister, Senzo Mchunu, saying it would send a clear message that wrongdoing will not be tolerated.

Phosa said this will send shocking lessons to everyone
Mathews Phosa has urged President Cyril Ramaphosa to immediately dismiss Mchunu. Image: SenzoMchunuM/X
Source: Twitter

ANC veteran wants Mchunu fired

In an interview with the SABC on Tuesday, 18 November 2025, Phosa said swift action would serve as a strong warning and help restore accountability. He added that anyone implicated, including the commissioner, must be dismissed immediately, emphasising there should be no middle ground when dealing with crime and that executive action is necessary.

Phosa stated that the President can no longer afford indecisiveness. His comments follow the ANC’s acceptance last week of Mchunu’s decision to step aside from party activities. Mchunu faces allegations of colluding with criminals linked to cartels, with KZN police commissioner Lt-Gen. Nhlanhla Mkhwanazi claiming he was protecting them for personal gain. Mchunu has denied any wrongdoing.

Two committees established

Two committees, the Madlanga Commission and a parliamentary ad hoc committee, are currently probing the allegations. Phosa compared the situation to the resignations of former Presidents Thabo Mbeki and Jacob Zuma, noting the decisiveness at the time.

He recalled that Mbeki resigned immediately when the resolution was taken, while Zuma personally consulted him the night before stepping down. Phosa suggested that, unlike then, the ANC’s NEC today lacks the courage to tell Ramaphosa to resign. Over the past weekend, Ramaphosa reportedly challenged those concerned about his succession, saying he would step down if formally instructed to do so.

The ANC accepted Mchunu’s decision to step aside from the party activities.
Ramaphosa dared those who are about his succession to stop, saying he would resign if he was told. Image: CyrilRamaphosa/X
Source: Twitter

Mchunu ready to clear his name

Briefly news previously reported that Mchunu said that he is waiting for the commission to commence. He said that he is stable and ready and that he is currently doing ANC work and is not involved in any police matters. The minister stated that he is currently a National Executive Committee member.

The ANC Secretary-General (SG), Fikile Mbalula, said that Mchunu will appear before the ANC's Integrity Commission after the recent allegations made about him. Mchunu’s name has been mentioned more than once during testimonies at the Madlanga Commission of Inquiry, with witnesses detailing how he sought to disband the Political Killings Task Team. Evidence has also been presented showing his ties to controversial North West businessman, Brown Mogotsi, and attempted murder accused, Vusimuzi “Cat” Matlala.

Source: Briefly News

