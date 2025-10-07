The uMkhonto weSizwe (MK) Party’s David Skosana weighed in on the adjournment of the Ad Hoc Committee hearings

Skosana raised concerns about how Parliament would be viewed following the problems with Nhlanhla Mkhwanazi's statement

South Africans shared their thoughts on what transpired during the hearings, agreeing that it was very disorganised

David Skosana accused the legal team of embarrassing the Ad Hoc Committee.



WESTERN CAPE – The uMkhonto weSizwe (MK) Party’s David Skosana has accused the legal team of embarrassing Parliament’s Ad Hoc Committee.

Skosana made the comments after the committee’s hearing was adjourned after just one hour due to issues over Lieutenant-General Nhlanhla Mkhwanazi’s statement. Parliamentarians were given a supplementary statement ahead of the KwaZulu-Natal Commissioner’s testimony, raising questions about whether there was an original statement.

Mkhwanazi is the first witness to testify before the Ad Hoc Committee probing his allegations of corruption and political interference within the criminal justice system.

Parliamentarians also took issue with the fact that the statement was the same as the one Mkhwanazi handed to the Madlanga Commission of Inquiry, blaming the legal team for failing to secure an original statement. This led to a lengthy break as the legal team attempted to rectify the issue, leading to Skosana criticising the evidence leader, Advocate Norman Arendse and his team.

Parliamentarians were not happy with the legal team for failing to secure an original statement from Lieutenant-General Nhlanhla Mkhwanazi.



Skosana accuses legal team of embarrassing committee

During the adjournment, the MK Party shared a video on X (formerly Twitter) of Skosana sharing his frustration at the situation. Skosana said that the legal team embarrassed the Ad Hoc Committee.

He emphasised that the committee was not a support arm of the Madlanga Commission and thus should have its own verified statements. He warned that the country could not become a banana republic.

You can view his comments below.

Skosana expresses concerns that Parliament was letting the country down

During the proceedings on the morning of 7 October 2025, Skosana expressed embarrassment at the turn of events. After Economic Freedom Fighters leader Julius Malema raised concerns about the statement and called for an original to be submitted to Parliament, Skosana agreed, saying that a “cut and paste” option was also not acceptable.

“We are letting the country down. It’s like we don’t know what we are doing,” he said.

He then asked for the adjournment so that the matter could be resolved.

How did South Africans react to the adjournment?

The adjournment sparked mixed reactions online, with some praising Malema for addressing the issue, while others criticised the EFF leader. Some social media bashed Parliament for being disorganised, something Skosana was afraid would happen.

Tsholofelo Nkotsoe stated:

“Disorganised Ad Hoc Committee.”

Nomzamo Faith Sibisi-mkatali said:

“The Ad Hoc Committee is a superior of the Madlanga Commission, but so disorganised and chaotic today. This was supposed to have been cleared before Mkhwanazi arrived. Whoo, what a joke of Parliamentarians sasenkingeni Mzansi💔.”

Natasha Rigby agreed:

“So disorganised and embarrassing. But what did we expect?”

Sherry Hoogenhout noted:

“Just look at the expression on Mkhwanazi’s face. I would love to know what he thinks of this lot.”

King Walters added:

“The committee is disorganised. They are just passing time.”

Brian Maseko stated:

“Bunch of clowns.”

Sanele Xulu said:

“GNU delaying tactics. Mkhwanazi must arrest all these crooks.”

