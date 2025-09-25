Major-General Petronella Margaretha van Rooyen testified at the Madlanga Commission of Inquiry

The Head of Legal Services of the police spoke about Parliament's failure to act on Nhlanhla Mkhwanazi's allegations

South Africans were not surprised by van Rooyen's statement, stating why they believed Parliament didn't act

General Van Rooyen Criticises Parliament for Failing to Act on Mkhwanazi’s Claims, SA Not Surprised

GAUTENG - Major-General Petronella Margaretha van Rooyen has accused Parliament’s Portfolio Committee of failing to fulfil its mandate.

The Head of Governance, Legislation and Policy at the Legal Services of the South African Police Service (SAPS) made the statement while testifying at the Madlanga Commission of Inquiry.

Van Rooyen is the third witness to testify at the commission following Lieutenant-General Nhlanhla Mkhwanazi and General Fannie Masemola.

Van Rooyen says Portfolio Committee failed in its mandate

During her testimony on 25 September 2025, van Rooyen noted that KwaZulu-Natal’s Police Commissioner raised issues of political interference and corruption in the criminal justice system during a virtual committee meeting. The meeting was in March 2025, but nothing was done about it.

“The portfolio committee did not act and failed to fulfil its mandate. It failed to act on the allegations General Mkhwanazi presented before it in March. It failed to do oversight,” she said.

Parliament only decided to act after Mkhwanazi’s explosive press conference on 6 July 2025.

Other allegations emanating from the commission

South Africans not surprised by van Rooyen’s statement

Social media users were not surprised by the news, with some saying it was because parliamentarians were also guilty of wrongdoing.

Wendy Mia Tshidzi Ravele stated:

“They can’t, because they are also involved🙄.”

Gugu Nxumalo agreed:

“They won't because they are also involved. That's why.”

Nakedi Amos Makhwiting said:

“Because they are there in those police officers’ findings.”

Zwelihle Khumalo added:

“Even South Africa’s Parliament is full of corruption and criminality.”

Mandlakayisomkhulu Mthombeni WamaTembe KaSifunda noted:

“Isn't that what you'd expect from a Parliament packed with seemingly shady, dubious characters with no integrity and questionable opulent wealth fit for nothing but lifestyle audits across the board?”

Fetsy Mokitimi said:

“Now they act like they are doing something. Parliament must first discipline all the members of the Portfolio Committee on Police for not doing their job.”

Petersen Pile stated:

“Thank you for saying that. It shows they are ignorant.”

