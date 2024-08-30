Five new universities to be created in the next ten years across South Africa

Three of these will be placed in the capital city of Pretoria: Hammanskraal, Faerie Glen and Boschkop

Currently, only government-owned institutions can call themselves universities

Online South Africans did not greet the news of five new tertiary education institutions with excitement or anticipation. Instead, they questioned whether we need more universities given our unemployment rate.

Government universities

1. University of Policing and Crime Detection – Pretoria

Initially, it was a higher education institution, but plans have progressed to make it a fully-fledged university.

Its primary mandate is to build capacity and professionalize the police and crime prevention sector.

Hammanskraal is the university's identified location.

“Technical planning work is currently underway to provide the government with detailed plans to enable the long-term development of the new academic institutions and it is expected this work would be completed in 2024,” Blade Nzimande said at the beginning of 2024.

2. University of Science and Innovation – Ekurhuleni

Boksburg is the site for this government-owned land, and there will still be space for expansion in the future if necessary.

It hopes to create an iconic identity for the city, as it is on higher ground and will look down on Boksburg.

Private Universities

3. Akademia – Pretoria

The R3 billion private Afrikaans university in Pretoria is the project of Trade Union Solidarity.

It's located on Boschkop Road in the east of the city and hopes to have capacity for 5,000 full-time and 1,500 postgraduate students.

4. Stadio – Cape Town

Located in Durbanville, Cape Town, this JSE-listed Stadio will start in the second part of 2024.

This will increase its properties to seven across the country.

5. Advtech Vega campus – Pretoria

A new purpose-built Vega campus is underway in Pretoria. It is adjacent to the Varsity College in Faerie Glen, which is deemed more suitable than their existing location.

Expansions to three of Rosebank College campuses are in the works.

The online community responded to the increase in universities

Facebook users believe a different approach would be more beneficial.

Sanele Madikizela identifying what's needed most:

"Two things are needed most: Skill trade centres and factories"

Siphiwe Mshengu agrees with Sanele:

"It would have been better if we were building five new manufacturing industries. It's going to produce more unemployed graduates. Eish!"

Rinette Enslin wants useable skills, not knowledge:

"We need skill development not universities to be supported "

Molefi Wa Malefane begs the question regarding what students do after qualifying:

"Where are they gonna work? Why not open technical skills colleges?

Ian Rob asks where the other matriculants go:

"Oh great.....more Universities for the 30percentile."

