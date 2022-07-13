Cape Town is on its way to becoming South Africa's very own Silicon Valley due to boom in investors

Several international tech companies choose Cape Town as their desired location to open headquarters

More than 40 000 people have also been employed by international tech companies in the city

New feature: Check out news exactly for YOU ➡️ find “Recommended for you” block and enjoy!

CAPE TOWN - Cape Town is slowly but surely emerging into a tech capital and has attracted several international companies to be their desired location to set up South African headquarters. This has also led to an increase in South Africans being employed by tech giants.

Cape Town is on the fast track to becoming South Africa's very own Silicon Valley. Image: Per-Anders Pettersson/Getty Images & Stock image

Source: Getty Images

Canadian start-up company CostCertified told BusinessTech that Cape Town is one of the fastest-growing regions for foreign investment. More than 40 000 people have been employed by international tech companies.

The founder and chief executive of the company Mike Bignold said that South Africa offers a high-calibre and untapped talent pool for international businesses. He said there are many unemployed graduates and others with no formal qualifications that present potential.

The mother city also presents the largest number of foreign direct investment (FDI) projects in the software and IT services sector.

According to ESI Africa, Cape Town booming in international business because it is a market-friendly, efficiently run, business hub that offers a range of government support.

80 small business ideas in South Africa that actually work in 2022

In a related matter, Briefly News also reported, are you among the people considering starting an entrepreneurial venture instead of an office position? In the contemporary world, people have become more creative and turned simple ideas into income sources. Some ideas require minimal investment capital to initiate. Read on to discover various small business ideas in South Africa that you should consider in 2022.

What are the best small and profitable business ideas in South Africa? There are hundreds of suitable alternatives to choose from in the present-day world. The list below will help you make an informed decision about your entrepreneurial prospects.

Source: Briefly News