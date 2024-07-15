A student living in a tertiary institution's accommodation showed people what she had for supper

The food from the dining hall consisted of a serving of mashed potatoes and a single sausage

Social media users in the comment section correctly guessed the university to which the young woman was referring

A student in the Eastern Cape showed people what she had for dinner at her university's dining hall. Images: @songi.www

Source: TikTok

A university student shared the sad reality some students face when staying at a residence on campus.

The student, who uses the handle @songi.www on TikTok, took to her account to share what she ate at the university's dining hall. She showed a serving of mashed potatoes and a single sausage on her plate.

In the video, the young woman gave the approximate price of the tertiary institution and said:

"POV: This is what you eat at the dining hall at a university that costs R140k."

@songi.www also wrote in her caption:

"I'm extremely blessed to have food every day, and I am eternally grateful, mara ha. The price doesn't match. This is dinner. That time, you will only eat again in 12 hours."

Watch the video below:

Social media users react to student's supper

Members of the online community could not help but comment on the food the university served @songi.www. Some could even tell which university the young woman attended and guessed Rhodes University, located in the rural town of Makhanda in the Eastern Cape.

@lulomafumana wrote in the comment section:

"This has to be Rhodes."

@songi.www confirmed their suspicion, replying:

"You already know."

Talking about the colours the tertiary institution boasts, @sipho_mphozana told the online community:

"I saw the potato and knew it was the purple university in the Eastern Cape."

Stellenbosch student shows next-level res food

In a related article, Briefly News reported about a Stellenbosch University student who shared a video showing what food they're served in student accommodation.

The footage showed a range of items one can expect at Stellies' Goldfields residence dining hall. Students from other universities around the country commented on the video, reacting to the high quality of the food compared to other student residences.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU - click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News