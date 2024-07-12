An elderly woman shared a sad story and asked for assistance during the Cape Town floods

The lady's place along with her son's and sister's was flooded and she didn't know what to do next

The online community reacted to the video, with many expressing their sadness and sharing kind words with the lady

PAY ATTENTION: Let yourself be inspired by real people who go beyond the ordinary! Subscribe and watch our new shows on Briefly TV Life now!

A Cape Town woman's mkhukhu was flooded amid the bad weather. Images: @t.jay_culture/ TikTok, @Gerald French/ Getty Images

Source: UGC

An elderly woman has begged for assistance during the Cape Town floods. Her house was full of water.

In a TikTok video uploaded by t.jay_culture, the elderly woman is seen standing in her flooded mkhukhu bare feet. She emotionally said the place she is staying in is not conducive.

Next to her mkhukhu, it's her son's shack and her sister's. They were all flooded. The lady said that she was not gonna be able to sleep in her living space because of the flood.

She continued to ask for assistance from the government, saying that she has voted every time there are elections but has seen no change in her situation.

Cape Town woman shares sad situation during floods

Watch the TikTok video below:

Netizens were saddened by the video

The video garnered over 400k views, with many online users feeling sad for the woman and sharing words of kindness.

@Sipho Nuse expressed:

"Those claiming that she voted the wrong party, bring receipts. Even if she did, how can we be certain the alternative party would have made a difference and within what timeframe?"

@Sisanda_Nela commented:

"Next year same issue. Yhoo its so sad marn ."

@MendyT was angry:

"That's why I don't even bother myself to vote coz these politicians r just feeding their families they don't do what they promise ."

@Ceeps said:

"Cape Town been ALWAYS been like this, this is every shack dwellers experience ayithetwa."

@Lerato Mrs ACCOUNTANT was hurd:

"Painful to watch ."

Man rows in Cape Town floods

In another story, Briefly News reported about a Cape Town man who turned a sad situation into fun.

With Mother Nature showing Capetonians her worst side this winter, one local took to a street to bring joy to the internet. Hayden Paulse shared a video of himself using a paddleboard on a flooded street on his TikTok account (@its_alicia_louw).

PAY ATTENTION:

Source: Briefly News